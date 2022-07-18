NEOPETS IS BRINGING "NEOSTALGIA" TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2022 IN A BIG WAY!

Enter giveaways, win swag and purchase Neopets jewelry, plush, and MORE!

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neopets is bringing San Diego Comic-Con attendees some serious "Neostalgia" with an exciting assortment of contests, exclusive Comic-Con swag, and a variety of items available for purchase, directly onsite at booth #929!

With the return of the in-person San Diego Comic-Con, attendees will be having major flashbacks at the What's Your Passion Jewelry / Neopets booth as they rediscover the Neopets fandom with plush, jewelry, and exclusive pins from What's Your Passion Jewelry as well as a sneak peek at the newest Upper Deck Neopets trading cards!

"Jumping back into in-person events and connecting with the fans is always a huge deal for us, but never more so than this year," says Jim Czulewicz, CEO, JumpStart Games. "Outside of the website that fans have explored and adored for over 20 years, we wanted to bring attendees a classic Neopets experience where they can physically interact with the brand through a display of collectible jewelry, adorable plush, and our newest Neopets trading cards."

"We are super excited to attend San Diego Comic-Con this year," says Carlin West, CEO and Founder of Carlin West Agency. "One of the best parts of working with the Neopets brand is seeing the fans and their reactions to Neopets and its newest products. This brand has resonated with millions of users for more than 20 years and we're eager to share some exciting merchandise with a fandom that grew up on Neopets!"

Booth #929 Activities:

Purchase: What's Your Passion Jewelry has created 4 limited edition hard enamel pins (Shoyru, Kacheek, Kougra and JubJub) for purchase in silver and gold glittering detail. WYP will also be showcasing their newest Pride additions as well as their first piece of costume jewelry. The Neopets plush line (Snowbunny, Rainbow Slorg, Island Kadoatie, Faerie Draik, and Royal Meepit) will also be on sale for lucky Comic-Con attendees!





Giveaways: Take your photo in front of the Neopets Banner Wall and show us your tagged photos with #NeopetsSDCC2022 for free Neopets swag such as collectible and holographic stickers, paint brush pins, Upper Deck trading cards and commemorative SDCC2022 rainbow lanyards!





Interactions: Meet members of The Neopets Team and What's Your Passion Jewelry!





Contests: On Sunday, 5 lucky winners will be selected from all those who took photos and used our hashtag: 4 will receive an exclusive "life-sized" Faerie Draik, and 1 will receive the complete plush collection! There will also be impromptu giveaways and raffles throughout the event – check in at the booth for more information!

The Neopets community can expect increasingly innovative ways to rediscover and enjoy the game that they have loved for decades. Continue the Neopets journey and keep up to date on the latest news by following our social channels:

About Neopets

JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe and enriching experiences, has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organizations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China. Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

About Carlin West Agency

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as Neopets, global pop star Hatsune Miku, Space Racers, Pet Rock, Spooky Speedway, Winx Club and others. CWA is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com .

About What's Your Passion Jewelry

What's Your Passion Jewelry started as a custom, fine jewelry company that focused exclusively on pop culture and comic fandoms. They've since expanded to offer collectible pins, ornaments, and limited edition challenge coins. They only sell licensed products for brands such as Neopets, Crunchyroll, and Care Bears among many others. You can find them online and at a local comic con near you. For more information, please visit www.wypjewelry.com .

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles.

