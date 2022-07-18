LikeMeat Teams Up with PlantPub Fenway to offer Plant-Based LikeWings

New foodservice partnership showcases LikeWings in the largest plant-based restaurant in Boston

BOSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, today announces its delicious plant-based LikeWings are featured in PlantPub's menu at its new location just steps from Fenway Park.

Slated to be the largest plant-based restaurant in Boston, PlantPub Fenway's 8,000 square foot interior boasts 250 seats and a focus on sustainability. The 100% plant-based menu includes existing favorites as well as new Fenway-specific items such as the Kimchi Sliders, which include LikeMeat's delicious LikeWings paired with spicy sesame slaw, pickles, kimchi aioli and a charcoal bun.

"LikeMeat's LikeWings are the perfect addition to PlantPub's delicious, sustainable, plant-based pub fare," says Michelle Collette, head of foodservice for LikeMeat in the U.S. "LikeMeat has recently won over so many sports fans with its delicious, plant-based, juicy LikeWings and being able to expand to the iconic Fenway neighborhood is a dream come true for us. With this new foodservice partnership, we've truly hit it out of the park."

Available for food service and also on grocery store shelves nationwide, LikeMeat's plant-based LikeWings provide authentic flavor and texture, so you can keep creating the experiences diners crave without having to change the menu. With the aim of driving progress through pleasure, LikeMeat's LikeWings are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and made with high-quality ingredients. Every LikeMeat product also provides plenty of plant-powered protein and fiber. For more information about LikeMeat's food service offerings, please visit LikeMeat.com/us/food-service.

About LikeMeat and LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact. Through its portfolio of food brands LikeMeat, The Fry Family Food Co., Oumph!, No Meat, The Dutch Weed Burger, LIVEKINDLY Collective is providing consumers around the world with sustainable, delicious food options. LIVEKINDLY Collective has over 500 employees and sells products in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com and LikeMeat on Instagram @likemeat.us.

About PlantPub Fenway

Acclaimed Boston Chef Mary Dumont, craft beer entrepreneur Pat McAuley, and world-renowned impact investor Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni are thrilled to expand PlantPub by joining forces with Matthew Kenney Cuisine. The second location just steps away from Boston's Fenway Park (61 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215) opens from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily, with bar hours extending until 1:00 a.m. To learn more, visit www.plantpub.com.

