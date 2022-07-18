Taking 'Everybody Deserves A Massage Week' to the Next Level

River Organics, the USDA Certified Organic CBD Company Celebrates National Wellness Week–
GLOUCESTER, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- River Organics knows better than anyone about the benefits that relief and relaxation can have on the body. This year, River Organics is spreading the word by encouraging everyone to take part in "Everybody Deserves A Massage Week".
The observed week takes place July 17th through July 23rd and spreads awareness of the many health benefits of massage therapy, including stress relief, sleep improvement, muscle relaxation, pain reduction and more. River Organics strives to educate and motivate massage enthusiasts to receive top-of-the-line experiences, and that's why they have developed a high-quality collection of CBD massage oils.
River Organics' massage oils feature hand-seeded and harvested, full-spectrum CBD. Their original massage oil is available in two sizes: a 2oz 600 mg bottle or a 4oz 1,200 mg bottle. In addition to their massage oil, River Organics has introduced their "magic oil" - Extra Strength Pain Relief Oil with Arnica (ESPRO). ESPRO contains a whopping 1500 mg of CBD per ounce, alongside Arnica, an herb also known to decrease inflammation and pain.
Adrianne Ryder-Cook Joseph, Founder, and CEO of River Organics says, "CBD is a powerful holistic remedy offering a host of benefits to boost health and wellness. Having a massage with our CBD massage oil and using our ESPRO on those hard-to-release trigger points takes the massage experience to another level. You will float off the table."
To celebrate the week, River Organics is offering 30% off their massage and pain relief oils on riverorganics.com. To learn more about River Organics and the benefits of CBD massage oils, visit riverorganics.com/blog/news. Start your CBD journey by following River Organics on Instagram at @riverorganics_.
