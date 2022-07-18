Insight Financial Marketing Celebrates 20th Year Anniversary

20 years of innovation, development, and trustworthy business practices mark the milestone.
MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFM's services provide financial institutions with large scale transactional analysis and consulting identifying opportunities to help strengthen and grow their client relationships. Founded on July 16, 2002, IFM began analyzing Automated Clearing House transactions for marketing purposes and fraud detection, considered a unique capability by the financial services industry. Over the years, IFM developed an extensive and sophisticated processing methodology for translating and categorizing transactions that enhanced their ability to produce customer insights for financial institutions. As IFM's capabilities matured, their analysis expanded to include all bank data types.
Most recently, IFM's services have been leveraged to enhance A.I. and machine learning initiatives, advanced analytical capabilities to smaller regional and community-based institutions, and product expansion providing alternative data insights that, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), can provide numerous advantages to financial institutions including enhancements to their credit lead qualification and underwriting.
The foundation of IFM's success has been the firms unwavering commitment to innovation and excellent service, and the founding partners' focus on enhancing the personal and professional well-being of all of IFM's employees.
IFM Senior Partner, Michael Uline reflected on the company's 20th anniversary by saying,
"For several years IFM had to educate banks on how to use transactional information to provide a better product and service to their clients. Today, banks expect to use transactional information to improve their client relationships. IFM is a pioneer in transaction analysis and over the 20 years I am most proud of our team. We have built a core set of employees that are experts in providing a responsive and accurate result to our clients. It is because of our team, that we have had loyal clients for more than fifteen years."
John Donohoe, IFM Senior Partner, added,
"I am ever grateful for our successful twenty years and am thankful to our customers and our employees who have not only made our twenty years successful but have provided a great environment to grow our opportunities and build on our historical success. I look forward to many additional years of achievements with our new product offerings, new distribution channels, and our adept colleagues."
IFM wishes to thank all its valued customers, strategic partners, and especially those who have been loyal to IFM since its inception.
Over the last twenty years, IFM has developed an industry leading customer intelligence platform for the financial services industry. From our company's founding in 2002 IFM has grown to serve many of the largest financial services firms based in the U.S., large international institutions with U.S. operations, and regional and community focused institutions. Our analytical sophistication has expanded across all bank data types delivering a wide range of profitable solutions from customer knowledge and cross-marketing leads to campaign management and professional services. Learn more about at www.infimark.com.
Media contact:
Vanessa Kaspar
340378@email4pr.com
815-708-8981
SOURCE Insight Financial Marketing, LLC
