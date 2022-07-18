Houston Tidelanders 2022 Barbershop Tag Contest

HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Tidelanders conducted their first High School A Cappella (Barbershop) Quartet Tag Contest. It was a great success!
The Contest was promoted to over 200 High Schools in the Greater Houston, Texas area. Submissions were received in early April. After judging by our music and performance panel, the results were announced in mid-April. Entries were received from various Men's and Women's quartets in Harris and Fort Bend Counties.
Certificates and cash awards were made to each participating quartet and the school music program that sponsored them. One Choir Director's comment: "I presented the award to our Tiger Tones today in class. They were ecstatic! Thank you for creating this opportunity for them." In addition, the top Men's and Women's quartets were offered performance opportunities on upcoming Tidelanders shows.
The Treble Ensemble quartet from Kerr High school opted to perform via video on our May 21st Fort Bend Family Promise "Share a Good Time" show. UmbraFour, the Men's quartet from Shadow Creek High School performed during our June 25th show.
"We used the reality of pandemic live meeting restrictions to operate our Contest by YouTube and reached many more schools than would have been possible for a live contest in one physical location," said Bob Reckers, Houston Tidelanders Outreach Chair. The Houston Chapter was planning to cover the costs (expenses and prizes) of the Contest. In the end, no Chapter funds were used. The Contest was funded, in part, by a grant from Harmony Foundation International and the balance by Tidelander member donations.
We are now making plans for our second annual High School A Cappella (Barbershop) Tag Quartet contest in 2023.
Established in 1946, The Houston Tidelanders are an all men's cappella singing organization based in Bellaire, TX. The Tidelanders perform in the Houston area throughout the calendar year. Our organization performs charity benefits with Fort Bend Family Promise, Fort Bend ISD Men's Fest, the annual Heroes at Home Golf charity event, and with youth in the area. The Houston Tidelanders offers Singing Valentines, Good Times Shows, and Christmas performances annually. Our Chorus, "Very Large Quartet", and Quartets are available for hire for events.
Steve R. Smith, Marketing/PR Chair
(713) 224-TIDE (8433)
340636@email4pr.com
https://www.houstontidelanders.org
SOURCE Houston Tidelanders
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
