The Brooks Group names Josh Winters VP / GM of Government Services

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group promoted Josh Winters to Vice President and General Manager of Government Services.
Josh, who served in the United States Marine Corp Infantry (0351) with a secondary MOS (8621) doing countersurveillance and counterintelligence operations in deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Haiti, will be responsible for the successful execution, management, and growth of our Government Services business unit.
Entering his previous position as the Vice President of Sales in January 2020, Josh was instrumental in ensuring The Brooks Group adapted to the persistent challenges caused by the pandemic. His highly competitive nature coupled with his natural problem-solving abilities helped him lead and motivate our sales team to find the best possible solutions for our private sector clients over the last few years.
"I am extremely proud of all of Josh's hard work, dedication, and commitment to fulfilling our company's vision, and I look forward to seeing him excel in his new role" Gary Fly, CEO of The Brooks Group commented.
The Brooks Group teaches straightforward, actionable sales training skills to sales managers and their teams. Their IMPACT Selling® Sales Training Program has been taught to over one million sales professionals nation-wide, and they've been recognized as one of the top sales training companies annually since 2010.
SOURCE The Brooks Group
