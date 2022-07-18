Vital Plan Announces Autophagy and Cellular Wellness Webinar

How Intuitive Fasting & Herbs Can Transform Your Health with Dr. Will Cole and Dr. Bill Rawls

RALEIGH, N.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. Bill Rawls, Medical Director for the holistic health company Vital Plan, announced a thought-provoking new webinar taking place on Wednesday, July 27, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT. The live webinar will feature Dr. Will Cole, leading functional medicine expert and author of the New York Times bestselling book Intuitive Fasting, and Dr. Rawls, author of the #1 New Release The Cellular Wellness Solution. The one-hour webinar will concentrate on the relationship between autophagy, cellular wellness, intermittent fasting, and herbs to transform your health.

"I believe that many of today's chronic health problems can be tied to inflammation, hormone imbalances, and a dysregulated nervous system," said Dr. Cole. "I look forward to discussing with Dr. Rawls the types of diet and natural lifestyle changes people can make to improve cellular processes and reclaim vibrant wellness."

Current research indicates that 6 out of 10 Americans have at least one chronic illness, so it's more important than ever for people to understand the impact of diet, lifestyle modifications, and herbal therapy to optimize their overall well-being. This webinar will highlight Dr. Cole and Dr. Rawls' complementary approaches to how individuals can take control of their cellular health.

"Autophagy — the process by which cells are activated to clean, regulate, and repair themselves — is an essential component for maintaining and cultivating wellness on a cellular level," said Dr. Rawls. "Using herbs to support this critical cellular mechanism is one step individuals can take to maximize their health. I'm thrilled to discuss this topic and others with Dr. Cole."

Vital Plan launched the Autophagy and Cellular Wellness Webinar in coordination with the publication of Dr. Rawls' new book, The Cellular Wellness Solution. It offers an opportunity for two leaders in the health and wellness field to engage and explore related topics in real-time. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, July 27, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT and is open to all. Sign up here . If you cannot attend the live viewing, feel free to sign up so you can receive a replay of it within 48 hours.

ABOUT DR. WILL COLE: Dr. Will Cole is a leading functional medicine expert who consults with people around the globe, starting one of the first functional medicine telehealth centers in the world over a decade ago. Named one of the top 50 functional and integrative doctors in the nation, Dr. Cole specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. He is also the host of the popular The Art Of Being Well podcast. He is the bestselling author of Ketotarian, The Inflammation Spectrum, and the New York Times bestseller Intuitive Fasting . For more on Dr. Cole, visit: drwillcole.com

ABOUT DR. BILL RAWLS: Dr. Bill Rawls is a licensed physician with over 30 years of experience and a leading expert in herbal therapy and cellular wellness. When a health crisis in his early forties abruptly changed his quality of life, he came face to face with the limitations of modern medicine and began to explore the vast range of treatments. Restoring his health through holistic and herbal therapies inspired him to share his discoveries on the importance of cellular wellness. Today, he works to bring health and vitality to others and helps them establish their own paths to wellness through modern herbology. He is the author of the bestselling book Unlocking Lyme and the #1 New Release, The Cellular Wellness Solution, and he's the Medical Director of RawlsMD and Vital Plan , an online holistic health company and Certified B Corporation based in Raleigh, NC. For more on The Cellular Wellness Solution, visit: CellularWellness.com

