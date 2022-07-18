Landis Rath & Cobb's Kim Brown and Matthew Pierce to Present ABA CLE on Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology - an Introduction to a New Asset Class

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis Rath & Cobb LLP partner Kim Brown and associate Matthew Pierce are program panelists for the American Bar Association's continuing legal education webinar, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology - An Introduction to a New Asset Class, taking place on July 19, 2022, at 1 pm EDT.

Cryptocurrencies have evolved from internet niche to big business with the five largest cryptocurrencies representing a combined market cap of over $1 trillion. With large sums of money at stake, legal issues and disputes are inevitable. This webinar will present a high-level overview of blockchain technology, the major cryptocurrencies, and other crypto assets such as non-fungible tokens, "NFT's."

The program is free of charge to all attorney members of the ABA and will subsequently be available on-demand through the ABA CLE library. Program registration, including access to educational materials, is available to non-members at a fee.

Learn about the risks and regulatory considerations for individual holders of crypto assets and financial institutions, the unsettled legal classification of cryptocurrencies, how courts have examined the issue, and the implications of certain classifications, i.e., a currency vs. a security.

The program will:

Provide practitioners with a basic understanding of crypto technologies and cryptocurrency

Present an overview of the current legal classification and regulatory uncertainty

Present examples and information that will help practitioners understand and identify the unique issues clients may face when crypto assets are involved.

Program Panelists:

Kim Brown is a partner at Landis Rath & Cobb, based in Wilmington, Delaware. She concentrates her practice in the areas of Corporate Bankruptcy and Restructuring and Bankruptcy Litigation often representing chapter 11 debtors, official and unofficial committees, secured and unsecured creditors, indenture trustees and bondholders, asset purchasers, and chapter 15 foreign representatives. Kim is a graduate of the Widener University Delaware Law School. She also earned her B.A. from Widener in Government & Politics.

Matthew Pierce is an associate at Landis Rath & Cobb, based in Wilmington, Delaware. He concentrates his practice in the areas of Corporate Bankruptcy and Restructuring, Bankruptcy Litigation and Corporate Litigation. He earned his law degree at the Widener University School of Law, and has a B.A. in Government from Franklin & Marshall College. Matt was recently selected to participate in the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges (NCBJ) 13th annual Next Generation Program.

Enrique Acevedo is Vice President, Raymond James Investment Banking – Capital Structure Advisory, based in New York. He has over ten years of investment banking and restructuring experience. Enrique earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BBA with concentrations in Finance and Corporate Strategy from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Ayana Murphy is a Managing Director at Ankura based in New York. She has nearly 20 years of experience in regulatory compliance work, with a focus on Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance for the past 15 years. She holds a law degree from NYU and a B.A. from the University of Chicago.

About Landis Rath & Cobb

Landis Rath & Cobb LLP is a premier boutique law firm concentrating on commercial bankruptcy, corporate restructuring and business litigation. The firm provides sophisticated legal advice and services to national, international and local clients in and out of federal and state courts. For more information, please visit www.lrclaw.com.

