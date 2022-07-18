HCL Software Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Value Stream Management (VSM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Value Stream Management (VSM) vendors.

HCL Software, with its comprehensive technology for VSM, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named HCL Software as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Value Stream Management (VSM), 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading value stream management (VSM) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Pranjal Singh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "HCL Software with its VSM platform offer end-to-end value stream mapping, and release reports which can quickly summarize all the components that are formulated from release from work items, security data, quality data, deployment history, and audit trails." Pranjal adds, "The HCL Software's VSM platform offers a robust plugin ecosystem for heterogenous toolchain support and dockerized product to leverage Kubernetes deployment environments for enterprise-ready support from logging, resources management, and scaling requirements. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the Value Stream Management (VSM) market."

"Increasingly, companies are realizing the value of aggregating data from across their DevOps pipeline, giving them the actionable insights, they require to get the most out of their investment," said Nick Mathison, HCL Accelerate Product Manager. "We are honored that Quadrant Solutions has recognized HCL Accelerate as a leader in this sector, as a data-driven value stream management platform that automates the delivery and interpretation of data so businesses can make faster, more strategic decisions and streamline processes."

"Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines value stream management (VSM) as a platform that helps the organization to improve the efficiency and productivity of the end-to-end software delivery lifecycle (SDLC) process, making it more effective and causing a significant improvement and optimization of the overall flow of processes within the organization. VSM directly affects the quality of the product, which can be delivered faster and with lesser risk involved, along with a guaranteed and continuous delivery of sustained value to the end customers, creating a culture of customer satisfaction as the benchmark for organizational growth."

Organizations around the world have adopted VSM to easily identify waste, barriers, bottlenecks, and unnecessary steps to boost the work rate and maximize value. VSM encourages teamwork, improves communication, and emphasizes team activity, including continuous improvement in the organization. The purpose of VSM is to create a seamless workflow toward generating value for the customer. VSM provides a clear picture of how work and processes move through the organization. The VSM platform offers key value propositions, including - providing key insights and broader real-time visibility of the software delivery life cycle through end-to-end analytics and highly customizable out-of-the-box metrics. The platform also offers no-code development tools, end-to-end predictive analysis of delivery processes, and automated governance, compliance, and customer services.

