DesignerCon Returns November 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 17 years of existence, DesignerCon has amassed a loyal and enthusiastic following, dedicated to the pursuit of and appreciation for art toys. Where many large conventions have become brand-driven, DesignerCon remains truly about the artists, showcasing and highlighting talent from different mediums and origins. The show returns with the most sought-after artist collectibles that they have become known for, in addition to innovative new contributions including digital collectibles, unifying a community of both happy fans and happy creators. The buzz surrounding the show is real, which makes the upcoming release of their tickets on July 19, 2022 an incredibly exciting announcement.

This unique dedication to artists, and the access that allows DCON to provide to fans, has made this convention a mainstay in the art and collectible scene. A veritable fan-favorite, DesignerCon never fails to bring together incredible talent and incredible supporters from around the world, creating a cohesive experience right down to the tickets themselves.

This year is no different, with Legendary street artist Persue designing the collectible badges. Featuring 9 unique designs inspired by 80s and 90s retro video games, each one is a collectible, kicking off the unique experience from the moment fans check in.

With badges in hand, fans have a world in store for them as the show returns to the Anaheim Convention Center once again, bringing all new content and fan-favorite artists. Beginning with VIP Night, presented by eBay, select attendees will be a part of the night frenzy with special programming, including a highly sought after "DCON x eBay VIP Box" which will feature special merch only available to VIP holders, and an exclusive MEDICOM TOY BE@RBRICK release featuring artist King Saladeen.

The fun doesn't stop there. Longtime partner, Japanese-based MEDICOM TOY returns to DesignerCon, their only US show, releasing rare and exciting figures from their vault including the 2022 DCON Artist Pack including pieces from Doktor A, The OBANOTH (Hannah Webb), SHAG, Nina Palomba, and Bobby Hundreds. Not to mention, icon Shepard Fairey will be releasing his FIRST 400% & 100% BE@RBRICK Set! Returning sponsors keep the party going with an expanded presence from VeVe including many more NFT drops and the award-winning integrated future culture platform, MightyJaxx! DesignerCon is also partnering with leading livestream shopping platform, NTWRK, to expand their audience and bring their love of art and art toys to more and more collectors.

Founder Ben Goretsky is thrilled about the upcoming show, saying, "I'm so proud of how this convention has grown. I look at what we've done so far, the artists we've connected with fans and the collectors we've united and I'm just in awe of our community. This year is another opportunity to bring it to the next level and introduce some really cool programming, and we're so ready!"

DesignerCon will be hosting a series of online events on discord and Twitter spaces leading up to the show. In fact, fans who join the DCON Discord will have early access and be able to participate in special giveaways. Be sure to follow them on Instagram as well for updates. And most importantly, mark your calendars for July 19th to make sure you get your tickets!

About DesignerCon

Founded in 2005 by Ben Goretsky, DesignerCon brings together artists, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in the designer toy/ vinyl collectibles market and has grown to incorporate everything in the design world including apparel, plush, printing, sculpture, designer toys, and both fine and urban art. The steady growth DesignerCon has enjoyed correlates with its popularity in today's art nerd, geek culture; collectors and designer toy lovers alike wait through the night for new releases, pre-orders for new artist collaboration apparel are sold out within minutes, and artists use the convention as an opportunity to announce exclusive releases and collaborations. www.designercon.com

