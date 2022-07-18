Gaming Market size to grow by USD 74.93 Bn, Market Research Insights highlights the growing adoption of AR and VR games as Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Gaming Market by Type, Device, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026," the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.52% in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

This gaming market research report extensively covers the market by the following demographic segmentation:

Type - Casual gaming and professional gaming

Platform - Online and offline

Device - Mobile gaming, console gaming, and PC gaming

Geography - APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East , and Africa , and South America

Vendor Insights

The gaming market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

DeNA Co. Ltd.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Jam City Inc.

Kunlun Wanwei Technology Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

Niantic Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 56% of market growth. The main gaming markets in APAC are South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, and Japan. The market in APAC will expand more quickly than the industry in other regions. During the projection period, the gaming market in APAC will expand due to the rising popularity of e-sports in emerging nations like Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for gaming markets during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the anticipated timeframe, the casual gaming segment's market share will expand significantly. In the upcoming years, segment growth will be driven by rising smartphone adoption. The lockdowns brought on by the epidemic forced the closure of the physical gaming locations for a number of weeks. As a result, more professional and recreational players adopted online gaming solutions.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing popularity of AR and VR games is one of the main drivers fueling the expansion of the worldwide gaming industry. Traditional gaming devices are not a priority for AR and VR device developers. One of the major developments in the gaming business that is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the sector in the next years is the rising popularity of cloud gaming. Cloud gaming is expanding as a result of social media's and mobile gaming's rising popularity. The content is sent to gaming devices using grid computing over wired or wireless broadband connections. Although factors such as regulation of loot boxes may impede the market growth.

Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 74.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jam City Inc., Kunlun Wanwei Technology Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment, and ZeptoLab UK Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

