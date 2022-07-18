The Advocate Now Appeals to a Navy Veteran Person Who Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Navy-Work Prior to 1982 and Who Now Has or Lung Cancer to Call the Legal team At Danziger & De Llano to Zero in On Compensation

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or individual who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982, and who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA to please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy or in most instances a person's former employer. In addition, it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. https://meso.dandell.com

The advocate says, "For a Navy Veteran or person who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1982 in the navy or at work and who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer-it is absolutely vital they recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos-to get compensated. It is the specifics of how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos that will become the foundation for a compensation claim as the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano are always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000." https://meso.dandell.com

Some representative compensation results achieved by the lawyers at Danziger & De Llano for Navy Veterans or people who developed lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982 include:

Compensation Result received by a 74-year-old gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer and worked as a career drywall installer. $187,200 Compensation Result received by an 84-year-old gentleman who worked as a diesel mechanic and welder out of a local union.

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

