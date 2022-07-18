BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names New Head of Deposits

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Brian Dlug as its new head of deposits, succeeding Lynne Sawyer who now serves as the chief operating officer for the business. In this new role, Brian is overseeing the strategic approach for the development of banking products and product lines to ensure cohesion with business unit objectives. He is based in New York and reports to Rick Calero, head of banking and lending.
Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Brian was at Morgan Stanley for 12 years, where he most recently served as executive director, head of Cash Management & Bank Accounts. He was responsible for growing deposits through client engagement with Cash Management & Bank products. He also previously held a variety of senior positions at American Express, where he focused on banking, marketing, business analysis and other global finance areas of expertise.
"Brian is a demonstrated leader in banking and brings more than 25 years of experience to the firm," said Calero. "With his expertise in product and cash management, lending support and business development, he is well suited to help grow our banking business and support our Active Wealth framework."
Brian earned a Bachelor of Science from Villanova University and Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University.
ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $264 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.
