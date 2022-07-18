HMP Education's Migraine360 series delivers important updates and best practices in migraine prevention, diagnosis, and care for primary care providers

The free series will take place in-person in cities throughout the U.S. as well as virtually, and offer CE-accredited learning from experts

MALVERN, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Education, the leader in providing practical education that improves care quality and patient outcomes and subsidiary of HMP Global, recently expanded the Migraine360 series for healthcare providers to learn emerging treatments and research-based best practices in migraine diagnosis, care, and prevention.

The series is made possible through a grant from Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and allows clinicians to engage with respected faculty to discuss the most pressing issues facing primary care providers in the treatment of migraines. Participants will have the opportunity to network with like-minded peers and learn best practices for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of migraines.

The expanded program includes an in-person dinner series in 30 locations throughout the United States beginning in August, and five virtual courses beginning in September. The agenda will feature practical education on updates and best practices in treating patients with migraines, presented by leading experts

"Migraine remains both extremely debilitating and undertreated, particularly among traditionally underserved populations," said Randy Robbin, President, HMP Education. "Many newer and novel options are entering the treatment landscape. The Migraine360 series is designed to address knowledge and practice gaps among primary care providers and other clinicians who care for patients with migraines."

Migraine is a common neurobiological headache disorder that ranks among the world's most disabling medical illnesses. More than 36 million Americans currently experience migraines, with an estimated one in three patients in primary care experiencing migraines.

Migraine360 course co-chairs are Dr. Merle Diamond, President and Managing Director, Diamond Headache Clinic in Chicago, and Dr. Vincent T. Martin, Director of the University of Cincinnati Headache and Facial Pain Center.

Virtual courses are 4.45 hours in length, providing clinicians 3 continuing education credits. They will be held:

Noon – 4:45 p.m. ET Friday , Sept. 16

, Sept. 16 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET Wednesday , Oct. 12

, Oct. 12 Noon – 4:45 p.m. CT Thursday , Oct. 27

, Oct. 27 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. CT Wednesday , Nov. 9

, Nov. 9 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. PST Friday , Dec. 9

The in-person offerings will feature brief networking time, a complimentary dinner during the program, a question-and-answer period, and the opportunity to earn 1.5 continuing education credits. The first dinner is slated for Wednesday, August 17 from is 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. CT at Morton's restaurant in Chicago.

Faculty presenters include:

Dr. Chia Chun Chiang , associate professor, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

, associate professor, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Calli Cook, assistant professor, Clinical Track, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Emory University , Atlanta .

of Nursing, , . Dr. Linda Davis , medical director, Kolvita Family Medical Group, Mission Viejo, Calif.

, medical director, Kolvita Family Medical Group, Dr. Rashmi Halker-Singh , associate professor of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Phoenix .

, associate professor of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, . Monica Hauger, family nurse practitioner, American Health Network, Avon, Ind.

Dr. Susan Hutchinson , owner, Orange County Migraine & Headache Center, Irvine, Calif.

, owner, Orange County Migraine & Headache Center, Shamin Masrour, assistant professor, Department of Neurology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas .

. Dr. Paul G. Mathew , assistant professor of neurology, Harvard Medical School , and headache specialist, Department of Neurology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston .

, assistant professor of neurology, , and headache specialist, Department of Neurology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, . Dr. Teshamae Monteith, chief, Headache Division, associate professor of clinical neurology, Department of Neurology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami .

Miller School of Medicine, . Dr. James North , family medicine physician, Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, N.Y.

, family medicine physician, Glens Falls Hospital, Dr. Christopher Rhyne , director of clinical research, staff physician, Diamond Headache Clinic, Chicago .

, director of clinical research, staff physician, Diamond Headache Clinic, . Dr. Melissa L. Schroer , physician, family medicine, The Christ Hospital Physicians Primary Care, Cincinnati .

, physician, family medicine, The Christ Hospital Physicians Primary Care, . Lindsay Sloan, physician assistant, Diamond Headache Clinic, Chicago .

. Laurel Short, family nurse practitioner, Sunflower Medical Group, Roeland Park , Kan.

, Kan. Dr. Anne Damian Yacoub , co-director, Johns Hopkins Headache Center, Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine , Baltimore .

Migraine360 is designed for all healthcare professionals seeking to improve the care of patients with migraine with a focus on strategies for primary care, including physicians, physician assistants, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and any other healthcare professional involved in treating migraines.

For more information or to register, visit migraine360pcp.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

Media Contact

Sandi Beason, APR, HMP Global, (601) 573-1737, pr@hmpglobal.com

SOURCE HMP Global