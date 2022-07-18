Integrating Technology in Gun Culture Showcases Millennial Support for Second Amendment

According to Adams Arms, their consumer roster of millennial first-time gun owners has increased and is now the second highest purchasing demographic after women. This generation – no longer the persona of middle-aged white men, is more educated on the Second Amendment, has yielded a younger group of military veterans re-entering civilian life after having enlisted post 9/11, and has buying power due to their increased wealth and education.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearly 50% of all millennials are now homeowners, according to a Bloomberg study. They have also become wealthier and more highly educated.(1) In short, they have come of age; a milestone which also appears to include greater knowledge of and appreciation for the Second Amendment and the greater technology in firearms. Adams Arms President Jason East points to millennials' pattern of investment in technology as one of the reasons their roster of millennials as first-time gun owners has seen a spike recently. "Another reason is the change in the dialogue in gun stores. In years prior gun owners would not ask questions – the store owner would tell them what they wanted and needed. Millennials ask a LOT of questions and demand the latest proprietary technology," points out East.

Millennials, much like the baby boomer generation and those older, are a demographic that is independent in their view of the world.(2) As youngsters skateboarding was a prevalent culture for them. Anything they did generally became trends. For example, The Defcon Group, a manufacturer of outdoor wear and sporting goods, was largely popularized by Navy Seals and other Special Operators, giving way to following special operations into the firearms culture.(3)

That world is now projected by Influencers. Instagram is alive with people who claim to be part of the "tactical community", a culture of high tech rifles and drills that embody a messaging of positivity paired with images of attractive internet personalities and their guns. This source of their news speaks louder than mainstream political news.(4)

Millennials are a blend of veterans who enlisted in the military following 9/11, have an interest in firearms because video games have been a big part of their virtual lives, and support the right to carry concealed weapons and the Second Amendment providing Americans the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. An example would be support for the decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court this week ensuring rights under the Second Amendment and striking down laws in states violating that right.(5)

But they also recognize a problem in America and want to keep guns out of the hands of people who can not be trusted.(6) Older people are saying they want guns for protection, but younger folks are saying they're more into going shooting at a gun range. "Millennials are also more likely to listen to gun-oriented podcasts and shows, more likely to participate in online forums, and generally more likely to integrate technology in gun culture," acknowledges East. "Our experience has been that they like the latest, coolest, proprietary technology in firearms."

About 74 percent of military veterans who enlisted post 9/11 are millennials, born between 1980 and 1996. 82 percent of the U.S. Army is comprised of millennials.(7) A large number of these who re-enter civilian life do so with solid training and excellent skill in firearms operation and safety.(8)

East adds, "Young veterans are a skilled exception. We typically see first-time gun owners begin with a handgun. Over the course of the training their skills and confidence level become transferable to a rifle. Some millennials, following extensive research on the technology, have started with a rifle. Our piston drive system is a favorite of the military and law enforcement – and civilians such as these millennial first time gun owners now see its merit. The rifle is cleaner, cooler and more reliable. In short, its operation is there when it counts the most, which feeds millennials' desire for quality technology. Social media, Instagram in particular, demonstrates the message about the superiority of our piston system over direct impingement."

