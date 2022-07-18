Canadian housing starts trend higher in June

OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 258,295 units in June, up from 252,444 units in May, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
"The monthly SAAR was lower in June compared to May; however, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high and well above 200,000 units since 2020," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The decrease in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by lower single-detached starts in June. Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal all recorded higher total SAAR starts, driven by higher multi-unit starts except for Montreal where single-detached starts posted a higher increase."
The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in June was 273,841 units, a decrease of 3% from May. The SAAR of total urban starts decrease by 3% to 257,438 units in June. Multi-unit urban starts declined by 2% to 197,022 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4% to 60,416 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16,403 units.
Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July data on August 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
June 2021
June 2022
%
June 2021
June 2022
%
June 2021
June 2022
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.-L.
67
83
24
14
5
-64
81
88
9
P.E.I.
33
16
-52
69
52
-25
102
68
-33
N.S.
116
167
44
65
282
334
181
449
148
N.B.
144
133
-8
236
356
51
380
489
29
Atlantic
360
399
11
384
695
81
744
1,094
47
Qc
1,076
898
-17
5,354
4,301
-20
6,430
5,199
-19
Ont.
2,318
2,123
-8
5,165
6,139
19
7,483
8,262
10
Man.
273
245
-10
529
413
-22
802
658
-18
Sask.
152
131
-14
148
430
191
300
561
87
Alta.
1,239
1,558
26
1,289
1,787
39
2,528
3,345
32
Prairies
1,664
1,934
16
1,966
2,630
34
3,630
4,564
26
B.C.
766
656
-14
4,520
3,837
-15
5,286
4,493
-15
Canada (10,000+)
6,184
6,010
-3
17,389
17,602
1
23,573
23,612
0
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
31
41
32
114
127
11
145
168
16
Barrie
55
107
95
42
197
369
97
304
213
Belleville
50
37
-26
0
8
##
50
45
-10
Brantford
11
22
100
6
162
##
17
184
##
Calgary
538
551
2
635
1,332
110
1,173
1,883
61
Edmonton
485
765
58
570
342
-40
1,055
1,107
5
Greater Sudbury
17
10
-41
23
4
-83
40
14
-65
Guelph
24
39
63
163
55
-66
187
94
-50
Halifax
4
119
##
11
271
##
15
390
##
Hamilton
85
85
-
323
307
-5
408
392
-4
Kelowna
96
74
-23
201
657
227
297
731
146
Kingston
35
34
-3
23
26
13
58
60
3
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
69
165
139
192
376
96
261
541
107
Lethbridge
37
32
-14
5
7
40
42
39
-7
London
161
156
-3
712
80
-89
873
236
-73
Moncton
40
38
-5
140
229
64
180
267
48
Montréal
301
280
-7
3,023
2,830
-6
3,324
3,110
-6
Oshawa
147
112
-24
285
205
-28
432
317
-27
Ottawa-Gatineau
443
258
-42
318
639
101
761
897
18
Gatineau
129
27
-79
22
105
377
151
132
-13
Ottawa
314
231
-26
296
534
80
610
765
25
Peterborough
24
39
63
0
0
-
24
39
63
Québec
121
97
-20
1,333
590
-56
1,454
687
-53
Regina
49
42
-14
38
45
18
87
87
-
Saguenay
66
25
-62
20
36
80
86
61
-29
St. Catharines-Niagara
70
105
50
88
40
-55
158
145
-8
Saint John
36
34
-6
6
2
-67
42
36
-14
St. John's
54
73
35
12
4
-67
66
77
17
Saskatoon
93
81
-13
103
384
273
196
465
137
Sherbrooke
61
47
-23
188
67
-64
249
114
-54
Thunder Bay
15
16
7
0
40
##
15
56
273
Toronto
590
466
-21
2,540
3,780
49
3,130
4,246
36
Trois-Rivières
45
45
-
83
97
17
128
142
11
Vancouver
279
296
6
3,512
2,446
-30
3,791
2,742
-28
Victoria
86
46
-47
272
187
-31
358
233
-35
Windsor
80
73
-9
91
66
-27
171
139
-19
Winnipeg
225
215
-4
470
319
-32
695
534
-23
Total
4,523
4,625
2
15,542
15,957
3
20,065
20,582
3
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
## not calculable / extreme value
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
May 2022
June 2022
%
May 2022
June 2022
%
May 2022
June 2022
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.L.
1,042
666
-36
93
55
-41
1,135
721
-36
P.E.I.
330
142
-57
468
624
33
798
766
-4
N.S.
1,970
1,911
-3
8,827
3,424
-61
10,797
5,335
-51
N.B.
1,532
1,031
-33
6,625
4,217
-36
8,157
5,248
-36
Qc
7,528
7,319
-3
53,175
40,076
-25
60,703
47,395
-22
Ont.
22,863
21,457
-6
64,981
71,263
10
87,844
92,720
6
Man.
2,455
2,472
1
3,768
4,956
32
6,223
7,428
19
Sask.
1,614
1,512
-6
2,712
5,160
90
4,326
6,672
54
Alta.
15,704
17,029
8
30,226
21,244
-30
45,930
38,273
-17
B.C.
7,666
6,877
-10
30,999
46,003
48
38,665
52,880
37
Canada (10,000+)
62,704
60,416
-4
201,874
197,022
-2
264,578
257,438
-3
Canada (All Areas)
74,993
72,072
-4
207,192
201,770
-3
282,188
273,841
-3
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
420
443
5
564
1,524
170
984
1,967
100
Barrie
843
1,296
54
456
2,364
418
1,299
3,660
182
Belleville
439
343
-22
144
96
-33
583
439
-25
Brantford
786
568
-28
3,132
1,944
-38
3,918
2,512
-36
Calgary
5,869
6,234
6
14,928
15,984
7
20,797
22,218
7
Edmonton
7,403
8,338
13
13,572
4,104
-70
20,975
12,442
-41
Greater Sudbury
214
77
-64
192
48
-75
406
125
-69
Guelph
138
266
93
72
660
##
210
926
341
Halifax
1,109
1,107
0
8,604
3,252
-62
9,713
4,359
-55
Hamilton
748
856
14
948
3,684
289
1,696
4,540
168
Kelowna
785
667
-15
1,332
7,884
492
2,117
8,551
304
Kingston
484
271
-44
1,836
312
-83
2,320
583
-75
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
1,194
1,774
49
1,308
4,512
245
2,502
6,286
151
Lethbridge
363
358
-1
240
84
-65
603
442
-27
London
1,485
1,905
28
4,500
960
-79
5,985
2,865
-52
Moncton
434
298
-31
3,576
2,748
-23
4,010
3,046
-24
Montréal
1,967
2,503
27
32,602
33,966
4
34,569
36,469
5
Oshawa
410
1,124
174
3,852
2,460
-36
4,262
3,584
-16
Ottawa-Gatineau
3,440
2,992
-13
11,484
7,668
-33
14,924
10,660
-29
Gatineau
496
584
18
6,084
1,260
-79
6,580
1,844
-72
Ottawa
2,944
2,408
-18
5,400
6,408
19
8,344
8,816
6
Peterborough
201
409
103
0
0
-
201
409
103
Québec
586
825
41
7,320
7,080
-3
7,906
7,905
0
Regina
473
409
-14
948
540
-43
1,421
949
-33
Saguenay
321
162
-50
264
432
64
585
594
2
St. Catharines-Niagara
1,604
1,238
-23
1,692
480
-72
3,296
1,718
-48
Saint John
415
295
-29
1,380
24
-98
1,795
319
-82
St. John's
960
514
-46
168
48
-71
1,128
562
-50
Saskatoon
1,026
891
-13
1,752
4,608
163
2,778
5,499
98
Sherbrooke
421
320
-24
2,568
804
-69
2,989
1,124
-62
Thunder Bay
128
100
-22
0
480
##
128
580
353
Toronto
4,833
4,500
-7
34,548
45,360
31
39,381
49,860
27
Trois-Rivières
279
291
4
864
1,164
35
1,143
1,455
27
Vancouver
3,270
3,068
-6
21,228
29,352
38
24,498
32,420
32
Victoria
661
421
-36
3,300
2,244
-32
3,961
2,665
-33
Windsor
477
581
22
1,128
792
-30
1,605
1,373
-14
Winnipeg
2,155
2,132
-1
3,000
3,828
28
5,155
5,960
16
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.