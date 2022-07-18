ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Canadian housing starts trend higher in June

by PRNewswire
July 18, 2022 8:13 AM | 61 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 258,295 units in June, up from 252,444 units in May, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

"The monthly SAAR was lower in June compared to May; however, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high and well above 200,000 units since 2020," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The decrease in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by lower single-detached starts in June. Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal all recorded higher total SAAR starts, driven by higher multi-unit starts except for Montreal where single-detached starts posted a higher increase."

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in June was 273,841 units, a decrease of 3% from May. The SAAR of total urban starts decrease by 3% to 257,438 units in June. Multi-unit urban starts declined by 2% to 197,022 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4% to 60,416 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16,403 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July data on August 16 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total





June 2021

June 2022

%

June 2021

June 2022

%

June 2021

June 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.-L.


67

83

24

14

5

-64

81

88

9

P.E.I.   


33

16

-52

69

52

-25

102

68

-33

N.S.   


116

167

44

65

282

334

181

449

148

N.B.   


144

133

-8

236

356

51

380

489

29

Atlantic


360

399

11

384

695

81

744

1,094

47

Qc


1,076

898

-17

5,354

4,301

-20

6,430

5,199

-19

Ont.   


2,318

2,123

-8

5,165

6,139

19

7,483

8,262

10

Man.   


273

245

-10

529

413

-22

802

658

-18

Sask.   


152

131

-14

148

430

191

300

561

87

Alta.   


1,239

1,558

26

1,289

1,787

39

2,528

3,345

32

Prairies


1,664

1,934

16

1,966

2,630

34

3,630

4,564

26

B.C.   


766

656

-14

4,520

3,837

-15

5,286

4,493

-15

Canada (10,000+)

6,184

6,010

-3

17,389

17,602

1

23,573

23,612

0

Metropolitan Areas










Abbotsford-Mission

31

41

32

114

127

11

145

168

16

Barrie


55

107

95

42

197

369

97

304

213

Belleville


50

37

-26

0

8

##

50

45

-10

Brantford


11

22

100

6

162

##

17

184

##

Calgary


538

551

2

635

1,332

110

1,173

1,883

61

Edmonton


485

765

58

570

342

-40

1,055

1,107

5

Greater Sudbury

17

10

-41

23

4

-83

40

14

-65

Guelph


24

39

63

163

55

-66

187

94

-50

Halifax


4

119

##

11

271

##

15

390

##

Hamilton


85

85

-

323

307

-5

408

392

-4

Kelowna


96

74

-23

201

657

227

297

731

146

Kingston


35

34

-3

23

26

13

58

60

3

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

69

165

139

192

376

96

261

541

107

Lethbridge


37

32

-14

5

7

40

42

39

-7

London


161

156

-3

712

80

-89

873

236

-73

Moncton


40

38

-5

140

229

64

180

267

48

Montréal


301

280

-7

3,023

2,830

-6

3,324

3,110

-6

Oshawa


147

112

-24

285

205

-28

432

317

-27

Ottawa-Gatineau

443

258

-42

318

639

101

761

897

18

  Gatineau


129

27

-79

22

105

377

151

132

-13

  Ottawa


314

231

-26

296

534

80

610

765

25

Peterborough


24

39

63

0

0

-

24

39

63

Québec


121

97

-20

1,333

590

-56

1,454

687

-53

Regina


49

42

-14

38

45

18

87

87

-

Saguenay


66

25

-62

20

36

80

86

61

-29

St. Catharines-Niagara

70

105

50

88

40

-55

158

145

-8

Saint John


36

34

-6

6

2

-67

42

36

-14

St. John's


54

73

35

12

4

-67

66

77

17

Saskatoon


93

81

-13

103

384

273

196

465

137

Sherbrooke


61

47

-23

188

67

-64

249

114

-54

Thunder Bay


15

16

7

0

40

##

15

56

273

Toronto


590

466

-21

2,540

3,780

49

3,130

4,246

36

Trois-Rivières

45

45

-

83

97

17

128

142

11

Vancouver


279

296

6

3,512

2,446

-30

3,791

2,742

-28

Victoria


86

46

-47

272

187

-31

358

233

-35

Windsor


80

73

-9

91

66

-27

171

139

-19

Winnipeg


225

215

-4

470

319

-32

695

534

-23

Total


4,523

4,625

2

15,542

15,957

3

20,065

20,582

3

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.








Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey








## not calculable / extreme value










Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached

All Others

Total



May 2022

June 2022

%

May 2022

June 2022

%

May 2022

June 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.L.


1,042

666

-36

93

55

-41

1,135

721

-36

P.E.I.   


330

142

-57

468

624

33

798

766

-4

N.S.   


1,970

1,911

-3

8,827

3,424

-61

10,797

5,335

-51

N.B.   


1,532

1,031

-33

6,625

4,217

-36

8,157

5,248

-36

Qc  


7,528

7,319

-3

53,175

40,076

-25

60,703

47,395

-22

Ont.   


22,863

21,457

-6

64,981

71,263

10

87,844

92,720

6

Man.   


2,455

2,472

1

3,768

4,956

32

6,223

7,428

19

Sask.   


1,614

1,512

-6

2,712

5,160

90

4,326

6,672

54

Alta.   


15,704

17,029

8

30,226

21,244

-30

45,930

38,273

-17

B.C.   


7,666

6,877

-10

30,999

46,003

48

38,665

52,880

37

Canada (10,000+)

62,704

60,416

-4

201,874

197,022

-2

264,578

257,438

-3

Canada (All Areas)

74,993

72,072

-4

207,192

201,770

-3

282,188

273,841

-3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

420

443

5

564

1,524

170

984

1,967

100

Barrie


843

1,296

54

456

2,364

418

1,299

3,660

182

Belleville


439

343

-22

144

96

-33

583

439

-25

Brantford


786

568

-28

3,132

1,944

-38

3,918

2,512

-36

Calgary


5,869

6,234

6

14,928

15,984

7

20,797

22,218

7

Edmonton


7,403

8,338

13

13,572

4,104

-70

20,975

12,442

-41

Greater Sudbury

214

77

-64

192

48

-75

406

125

-69

Guelph


138

266

93

72

660

##

210

926

341

Halifax


1,109

1,107

0

8,604

3,252

-62

9,713

4,359

-55

Hamilton


748

856

14

948

3,684

289

1,696

4,540

168

Kelowna


785

667

-15

1,332

7,884

492

2,117

8,551

304

Kingston


484

271

-44

1,836

312

-83

2,320

583

-75

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,194

1,774

49

1,308

4,512

245

2,502

6,286

151

Lethbridge


363

358

-1

240

84

-65

603

442

-27

London


1,485

1,905

28

4,500

960

-79

5,985

2,865

-52

Moncton


434

298

-31

3,576

2,748

-23

4,010

3,046

-24

Montréal


1,967

2,503

27

32,602

33,966

4

34,569

36,469

5

Oshawa


410

1,124

174

3,852

2,460

-36

4,262

3,584

-16

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,440

2,992

-13

11,484

7,668

-33

14,924

10,660

-29

  Gatineau


496

584

18

6,084

1,260

-79

6,580

1,844

-72

  Ottawa


2,944

2,408

-18

5,400

6,408

19

8,344

8,816

6

Peterborough

201

409

103

0

0

-

201

409

103

Québec


586

825

41

7,320

7,080

-3

7,906

7,905

0

Regina


473

409

-14

948

540

-43

1,421

949

-33

Saguenay


321

162

-50

264

432

64

585

594

2

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,604

1,238

-23

1,692

480

-72

3,296

1,718

-48

Saint John


415

295

-29

1,380

24

-98

1,795

319

-82

St. John's


960

514

-46

168

48

-71

1,128

562

-50

Saskatoon


1,026

891

-13

1,752

4,608

163

2,778

5,499

98

Sherbrooke


421

320

-24

2,568

804

-69

2,989

1,124

-62

Thunder Bay

128

100

-22

0

480

##

128

580

353

Toronto


4,833

4,500

-7

34,548

45,360

31

39,381

49,860

27

Trois-Rivières

279

291

4

864

1,164

35

1,143

1,455

27

Vancouver


3,270

3,068

-6

21,228

29,352

38

24,498

32,420

32

Victoria


661

421

-36

3,300

2,244

-32

3,961

2,665

-33

Windsor


477

581

22

1,128

792

-30

1,605

1,373

-14

Winnipeg


2,155

2,132

-1

3,000

3,828

28

5,155

5,960

16

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.








Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey







## not calculable / extreme value











SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/18/c2061.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

