Regency Silver Corp. announces Advisory Agreement with M Partners

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") RSMX announces that it has engaged M Partners to provide corporate advisory services to the Company for a twelve month period, pursuant to a service agreement entered into between the parties (the "Service Agreement"). M Partners is a full service brokerage firm with its head office in Toronto, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Service Agreement, the Company will issue 500,000 common shares to M Partners at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The issuance of the common shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and will have a hold period in accordance with TSXV policies.

No new insiders will be created, nor will any change of control occur as a result of the issuance of common shares pursuant to the Services Agreement.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver is a silver and gold exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is the Dios Padre silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

For further details about the Company please visit www.Regency-Silver.com.

