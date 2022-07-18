Automizely Marketing Launches Updated Version to Help Online Merchants Prepare for Peak Shopping Season

Part of AfterShip's Family of Products, Automizely Marketing Saves Online Retailers Time by Automating Their Ecommerce Campaigns

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automizely Marketing, an all-in-one solution that helps manage and automate e-commerce merchants' marketing initiatives, today released an upgraded version of its product. This breakthrough product helps to effortlessly manage and automate e-commerce merchants' marketing needs and engage customers through each stage of the purchase process.

Automizely Marketing provides a suite of marketing tools that enables e-commerce businesses to efficiently boost conversions. Its e-mail and SMS marketing solutions support various business scenarios and offer a dynamic experience to consumers. Built-in email templates, a drag and drop editor, and pre-set email flows help to personalize the customer experience with minimal effort from merchants.

Additionally, Automizely Marketing provides many in-store plug-and-play conversion tools including pop-up forms, free shipping bars, count-down timers, stock countdown, web push notifications, and AI-powered product recommendations. Automizely Marketing also offers a centralized, one-dashboard solution that merchants may utilize to manage all their marketing tools without having to install multiple apps or compromise website speed or usability.

Andrew Chan, AfterShip CMO, said that retailers preparing for a busy holiday season typically target customers with personalized emails with offers for discounts or free shipping. "This is a labor-intensive process that leaves room for human error. Product automation tools save time and deliver curated messages. Additionally, managing different dashboards from different app creators can be difficult and tedious. Automizely Marketing solves this problem by integrating various marketing tools into one platform."

In response to consumers' increasing concern about their data security and privacy, Automizely Marketing's upgraded release also addresses privacy and data security so that users enjoy a safe shopping experience.

Trusted by more than 60,000 brands and with an average 4.9-star rating on the Shopify App store, Automizely Marketing is designed for e-commerce businesses of all sizes to quickly and easily drive revenue with a cost-effective, centralized solution. E-commerce businesses, on average, earn $6 per email sent with Automizely Marketing.

About Automizely Marketing:

Part of the AfterShip family of services and one of the most highly-ranked e-commerce marketing apps in the Shopify app store, Automizely Marketing builds e-commerce automation solutions that close the gaps in the online consumer journey. It focuses on the pre-purchase arena that was incubated in AfterShip, a leader in the post-purchase field for e-commerce merchants. Together with other pre-purchase products, Automizely Marketing enables merchants to deploy e-commerce solutions that power the customer journey from awareness to acquisition and beyond. Automizely Marketing complies with GDPR law and has ISO 27001 certification, the world's most rigorous standard for managing information security and privacy. For more information about Automizely Marketing and its e-commerce business solutions, visit https://www.automizely.com/.

About AfterShip

Founded in 2012, AfterShip is a post-purchase platform that helps companies improve the consumer experience, increase revenue, and build brand loyalty. With more than 10,000 customers, AfterShip is used by leading marketplaces such as eBay, Wish, and Etsy, as well as iconic brands such as Gymshark, Kylie Cosmetics, Murad, and Kate Sommerville. AfterShip offers branded shipment tracking, notifications, returns, and exchanges, leading to increased sales and fewer WISMO tickets. Integrating with more than 930 carriers worldwide, AfterShip is the solution of choice for multinational organizations or those looking to grow internationally.

