Beach Point Capital Management Provides Financing for the Acquisition of 888 Holdings' Bingo Businesses by Saphalata Holdings

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Point Capital Management announced it provided the debt financing for the acquisition of 888 Holdings' B2C and B2B bingo businesses by Saphalata Holdings, a member of the Broadway Gaming group, for $46 million.
888 Holdings is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies with brands such as 888, William Hill, Mr. Green and SI Sportsbook, and is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Saphalata Holdings is part of Broadway Gaming group, an online gaming company specializing in bingo and casino games.
Michael Haynes, Head of Private Credit at Beach Point Capital Management said, "The online betting and gaming sector is a fast-growing industry where Beach Point has deep expertise, and we were pleased to be able to couple that knowledge with our private credit structuring capabilities to partner with Broadway Gaming group on this strategic transaction."
David Butler, CEO of Broadway Gaming, said, "We are thrilled to be acquiring this business as we expand our presence in the vibrant U.K. market and appreciate the thoughtfulness and agility with which the team at Beach Point was able to work with us to develop this bespoke financing facility to enable us to execute our strategic vision."
About Beach Point Capital Management
Beach Point Capital Management is a Santa Monica, California based investment manager specializing in credit-related investments. The firm employs a flexible, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach and focuses on complex and less followed opportunities. As of June 30, 2022, Beach Point manages over $15 billion in AUM on behalf of sophisticated global institutional investors and has offices in California, New York, London, and Dublin.
Press Contact
Beach Point Capital Management
Prosek Partners
Josh Clarkson
203.273.7935 / jclarkson@prosek.com
SOURCE Beach Point Capital Management
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.