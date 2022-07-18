Omega Healthcare Named "Star Performer" in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Marks the fifth year that Omega has been ranked as a market leader by Everest Group
BOCA RATON, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, a leading healthcare management solutions partner supporting the broad healthcare ecosystem, was recently named "Star Performer" in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 by Everest Group, a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Since 2017, Omega Healthcare has achieved Star Performer status twice with the RCM Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment, as well as achieving Market Leader or Major Contender rankings.
"It is a great honor to be recognized as a Star Performer by Everest Group. It truly validates our company mission to put the customer first in everything we do, focusing on quality, integrity, and client outcomes. In fact, this level of Star Performance exemplified by our 26,000 employees extends beyond our revenue cycle services to the remote clinical support services we deliver to the provider, payer, and pharma markets," said Anurag Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Omega Healthcare.
"The Star Performer recognition is a testament to our ability to listen to our customers, to help them respond to the challenges broadly affecting the healthcare industry, and to develop solutions that drive positive clinical and financial outcomes for our clients," said Michael DiMarco, President & Chief Revenue Officer. "Our technology-enabled solutions and analytical approach help healthcare organizations transform and improve their business operations."
The Everest Group RCM Operations PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework designed to provide a detailed view of top Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) operations service providers. The matrix provides a relative positioning and analysis of the service providers' market shares and Everest Group's evaluation of relative strengths and limitations. The study enables healthcare providers to identify suitable partners to transform their business processes.
About Omega Healthcare
Founded in 2003, Omega helps providers, payors, and pharmaceutical companies increase efficiencies, accelerate cash flow, and reduce costs while enhancing the patient care. The company streamlines medical billing, coding, and collections processes and offers telephone and message triage services to provide industry-leading, comprehensive, and scalable outsourced revenue cycle management solutions. Combining the largest medical coding staff with proprietary technology, analytics, and automation capabilities, Omega is ranked among the top revenue cycle management business process services by industry analysts.
Omega Healthcare has more than 26,000 employees across the United States, India, the Philippines.
For more information, visit https://www.omegahms.com
SOURCE Omega Healthcare
