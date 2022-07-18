BMC Customers Advance Supply Chain Innovation and Drive Growth with Control-M

Application and workflow orchestration enables DevOps, timely use of data, and better visibility into workflows

HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today revealed how major global organizations, including The Hershey Company, Carrefour Group, and Railinc use the Control-M solution from BMC to advance critical business modernization initiatives, address global supply chain disruptions in the market, reduce operational risk, and accelerate business agility.

According to Gartner®, supply chain operating models must not only be optimized for normal conditions, but also be designed to adapt to the moment disruption ensues...As disruption becomes a constant factor, the supply chains must be strategically redesigned to enable resiliency, flexibility, scalability, and agility in any circumstance.1 The Control-M solution helps address operational environments that are often siloed, complex, and prone to fragility by simplifying application and data workflow orchestration from the mainframe to the cloud.

Serving Wider Tastes While Supporting Company Growth

As one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world, The Hershey Company continues to modernize its supply chain. The Control-M solution automates the jobs and processes necessary to run the business, integrating with their key applications and databases such as SAP and Teradata. In addition, the Control-M solution brings all workload automation into a centralized location, giving Hershey a unique vantage point for detecting issues before the business is impacted.

The Control-M solution helps Hershey:

Automate processes across on-premises and cloud-based systems to help deliver new applications that often involve cloud-based services, ensuring operations run smoothly 24/7

Deliver key business insights to manage supply chains efficiently and bring continuous innovation to the company's digital business automation

"When anyone asks me what Control-M does at The Hershey Company, I tell them that it literally runs our business. It's one of our five most critical applications," said Todd Lightner, analyst, The Hershey Company.

Driving Store Growth and Expansion

With 13,000 multi-format stores in 30 countries, Carrefour Group is a world leader in providing high-quality food at affordable prices. As part of its expansion initiatives, Carrefour used the Control-M solution to support an increased number of data exchanges and application workflows generated by new branches. The Control-M Managed File Transfer solution helped the company support data transfers and processes 11.8 times greater than the same resource set five years earlier.

The Control-M solution helps Carrefour:

Efficiently manage rapid business growth by automating and integrating data movements within existing related workflows

Improve data quality and reduce stocking issues by enabling real-time problem detection of file-transfer-related issues and quick remediation

Eliminate information exchange problems and enhance communication between stores and central processing systems

"Control-M has truly become a fundamental tool for our business," said Daniel Di Paola, jefe back office, Operaciones Gestión de Usuarios, Carrefour.

Leveraging Data and Automation to Keep Railcars Rolling

To better meet customer demands, Railinc, the hub for the rail industry's IT and data services, needed to automate the scheduling of complex and interdependent processes that move massive volumes of data among critical applications for processing, analysis, and customer delivery. The Control-M solution supports programs like Railinc's Asset Health Strategic Initiative, which develops tools that enable customers to track equipment usage, identify equipment issues for timely repairs, and safely and efficiently coordinate the movement of millions of railcars.

The Control-M solution helps Railinc:

Automate processes that capture and support the analysis of data from more than 40,000 locomotives and 1.6 million railcars traveling across 140,000 miles of track

Support growth of data volume, from 50 terabytes (TB) to nearly 100 TB in just three years, ensuring scalability of critical processes

Maintain data concurrently on two different sites, meeting both business continuity and load-balancing needs

"The order in which we bring in data and integrate it is key," said Robert Redd, release engineer, Railinc. "If we had to orchestrate the interdependencies without a tool like Control-M, we would have to do a lot of custom work, a lot of managing. Control-M makes sure that the applications have all the data they need."

"BMC's Control-M application and data workflow orchestration platform helps enterprises navigate today's supply chain challenges to deliver better business outcomes for their customers," said Gur Steif, president, Digital Business Automation at BMC. "By simplifying complex workflows from ERP to customer-facing mobile apps, from IoT data to BI reports, and from mainframe to cloud, Control-M helps our customers modernize their business and compete with more speed and agility."

