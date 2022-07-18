University of Medicine and Health Sciences Presents "Non-Traditional Medical Student Livestream: A Student's Perspective"

Top-rated Caribbean Med School Offers Inside Look at the Challenges, Rewards, and Special Considerations of Going Back to School

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, has published the recording of a recent panel discussion, "Non-Traditional Medical Student Livestream: A Student's Perspective." The event was hosted by UMHS Vice President of Admissions, Marie McGillycuddy, and featured UMHS alumni Dr. Aaron Vasquez, currently working as an inpatient psychiatrist and medical director at Intermountain Healthcare in St. George, Utah, and Dr. Papus Keita, General Surgery Resident and Chief Resident of Research at Carle Illinois College of Medicine. Current UMHS student Evelyn Brewster also joined the discussion to share her experience as a single mom attending med school. The event addressed common concerns for people considering a change in careers, what it was like to move to the Caribbean for graduate school, how each of them achieved success, and advice for prospective students. A recording of the event has been posted to the UMHS YouTube Channel.

"We recognize that the path to medical school is not always a linear one, and so we're pleased to host an event with current and past students who can share their experiences and show that it's possible for non-traditional medical students to achieve their dream of becoming a doctor," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "Evelyn Brewster is a rising star at UMHS with a bright future, and Dr. Vasquez, with his thriving career in the competitive specialty of psychiatry, and Dr. Keita, who's headed into an impressive cardiothoracic residency at Case Western, demonstrate that there's no limit to what we can accomplish."

The discussion is the second event hosted by UMHS focused on non-traditional medical students. In February, the school hosted "Non-Traditional Medical Students - Medical School Admissions and Residency Advisors Reveal All!" featuring Marie McGillycuddy and Patrick McCormick, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs. Participants in that discussion wanted to learn more from the student's perspective, and a follow-up event was planned.

During the "Non-Traditional Medical Student Livestream: A Student's Perspective" discussion, Ms. McGillycuddy spoke with Evelyn Brewster, Dr. Keita, and Dr. Vasquez about their unique paths to medical school. Their journeys represent diverse backgrounds and life experiences- ranging from returning to school as a single mom, to applying to medical school after a career in professional soccer, to opting for a mid-career change after getting married and starting a family. The three panelists responded to questions spanning topics like what it was like to move their family to the island, the cost of living as a med student in St. Kitts, career opportunities for International Medical Graduates, and what they wish they knew as non-traditional medical students.

About UMHS

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information, visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.

