Sequans to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2022

PARIS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS, a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today that Georges Karam, CEO, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference being held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, MA on August 8 – 11, 2022.
Sequans will conduct one-on-one meetings on Thursday, August 10th, and host a group presentation at 11:00 am ET the same day in the Griffin/Robinson room. A link to the live webcast of the Company's presentation can be found on the Sequans Investor Relations section of the website under "Webcasts and Presentations."
For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity.
About Sequans
Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked In.
Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com
Investor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com
SOURCE Sequans Communications
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.