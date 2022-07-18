SaaS Management & Optimization Leader Zylo Shortlisted for Two 2022 SaaS Awards

With this honor, Zylo is recognized for the strength of its enterprise platform, unique services offering and unwavering commitment to its customers.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the world's leading SaaS management and optimization platform that enables companies to organize, optimize, and orchestrate SaaS, today announced it has been shortlisted for two SaaS Awards in the Highest Customer Satisfaction and Best SaaS Product for IT Management categories.

Zylo's enterprise SaaS management and optimization platform is the only solution that provides 100% visibility into your SaaS stack, enabling organizations to organize, optimize and orchestrate their SaaS to reduce costs, mitigate risk and drive efficiency. In addition to the platform, Zylo provides customers with unmatched customer support, from implementation to ongoing consultancy and coaching, and offers a suite of SaaS Managed Services to help organizations get the greatest ROI from their SaaS investments.

"One of the key reasons our platform is beloved by IT leaders is that we provide them with the data needed to build bridges within the business. We know that SaaS purchasing is decentralized, happening all over the business - so we're arming leaders like the CIO and CFO with the tools they need to collaborate, unlock the greatest value and drive transformation," said Eric Christopher, CEO of Zylo. "Our customers are the heart and soul of what we do here at Zylo, so it's a special honor to be recognized for our dedication. We're proud to serve companies like Adobe, Atlassian, Doordash, Hootsuite, Intuit, Slack, Salesforce and more. Their challenges are our inspiration and guiding light in all that we do."

Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

"Innovative technologies have always driven industry forward, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across manifold verticals. SaaS technologies are now part of successful business DNA," said head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams. "We've seen a raft of truly remarkable software solutions, making it extremely difficult for our team to eliminate candidates at this stage. However, the shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly-funded disruptors or established names."

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 23 August 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on Tuesday 13 September 2022.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: http://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

To learn more about Zylo's enterprise SaaS management and optimization platform, visit zylo.com.

About Zylo

As the world leader in SaaS Management and Optimization, Zylo enables companies to organize, optimize, and orchestrate SaaS. Organizations such as Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Doordash, Hootsuite, Intuit, Slack, Salesforce and Verizon Media leverage Zylo's enterprise-proven technology and unparalleled SaaS Management expertise to control the rising costs and risks of SaaS, while improving software adoption by employees.

Zylo's patent-pending, AI-powered Discovery Engine provides continual, frictionless monitoring of SaaS spend, licenses, and usage to create the industry's most accurate SaaS system of record. With more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $25 billion in SaaS spend under management, Zylo is fuled by more data than any other provider, and delivers actionable insights and automated workflows that enable IT and Finance teams to effectively and efficiently manage and optimize their growing SaaS portfolios.

Having raised more than $35M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, and Coupa Ventures. To learn more, visit zylo.com.

