Sendero Named "Change Navigator" by Quantum Workplace

Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm, was recently recognized as a Quantum Workplace Employee Voice Award winner.
DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm dedicated to delivering results and unleashing potential for its clients and community, was recently recognized as a Quantum Workplace Employee Voice Award (EVA) winner. Through their 2022 EVA program, Quantum Workplace recognized nine companies who have prioritized employee engagement and committed to making their employees feel valued, heard, and connected to their organizations. Sendero received the highest recognition, or gold award, in the Change Navigator category, which acknowledges firms that have implemented change management strategies to best assist their employees with acclimating to significant adjustments. Sendero was recognized due to their work in organizing a Next Normal taskforce that was responsible for developing and communicating the company's revised policies following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our Next Normal Team introduced updated policies for remote work, temporary and permanent employee relocation, and benefits — all while making sure that all of our employees were consulted, informed, and prepared," said Melody Mattox, Managing Director of Talent Management. "I am immensely proud of the way this team communicated with our company, even through the uncertainty that came with evolving guidelines, best practices, and policies."
In addition to Sendero's standard benefits including paid time off, 401k matching, and generous performance bonuses, the Next Normal policies include the following: temporary arrangements for remote work outside of an employee's designated market location, permanent relocation opportunities, expense reimbursement for parking and home office equipment, and reimagined employee wellness programs.
Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has grown to over 200 employees across six offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix. Sendero recently announced the introduction of six key Practice Areas: Data and Analytics, IT Infrastructure, Mobility, Organizational Change Management, Project Management Office, and Systems Implementation. These separate Practice Areas enable Sendero to bring a focus and depth of experience to the most critical business challenges their clients face.
About Quantum Workplace:
Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, equips workplaces with the smartest talent solutions so that they can grow and succeed. Nearly 20 years ago, the company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to drive employee, team and business success. To learn more, visit http://www.quantumworkplace.com.
About Sendero:
Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero provides large and mid-sized organizations with management consulting services that empower them to improve performance, increase efficiencies, and implement fundamental transformation. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Sendero has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list for ten consecutive years and is routinely recognized as a best place to work by employees. Learn more at http://www.senderoconsulting.com.
Sendero Media Contact:
Caitlyn Byther
(972) 388-5806
press@senderoconsulting.com
Media Contact
Caitlyn Byther, Sendero, +1 (972) 388-5806, press@senderoconsulting.com
SOURCE Sendero
