NAfME Awards Four Collegiate Members and Seven Institutions' Collegiate Chapters for Excellence and Achievement

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) recognized the NAfME Collegiate Chapters of seven schools as "Chapters of Excellence" this summer. Four NAfME Collegiate members were also recognized with Professional Achievement Awards.

RESTON, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) recognized the NAfME Collegiate Chapters of seven schools as "Chapters of Excellence" this summer. These preservice music educators and collegiate chapters will be recognized early this fall in a virtual event that will bring together NAfME Collegiate members to share best practices from their chapters. The Chapter of Excellence Recognition was developed to encourage chapters to plan and execute successful chapter music programs, professional development projects, recruitment techniques, and service projects. Recognition of excellent projects is conferred annually and is based on activities completed by the chapter between January 1 and December 31st of the year prior. Chapters are evaluated on participation, commitment, creativity, impact, organization, uniqueness, and visibility.

The seven chapters receiving Chapter of Excellence Recognition for the 2021–2022 school year include:

Professional Development: Ball State University , Muncie, Indiana

, Professional Development: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey

Professional Development: University of Nebraska-Omaha , Omaha, Nebraska

, Professional Development: University of North Georgia , Dahlonega, Georgia

, Service: Central Michigan University , Mount Pleasant, Michigan

, Service: Florida State University , Tallahassee, Florida

, Service: University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky

Four NAfME Collegiate members were also recognized with Professional Achievement Awards. The purpose of the Professional Achievement Award is to recognize individual collegiate members for their commitment and dedication to NAfME and music education. This recognition is given to collegiate members who have served their chapters in an exemplary manner.

Professional Achievement Award recipients for 2021–2022 include:

Hannah Combs—Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan

Amanda Herold—Sunderman Conservatory of Music, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Aida Soria—University of Nebraska - Omaha , Omaha, Nebraska

- , Kelsey Zetzl—Butler University, Indianapolis, Indiana

Read about the work of these NAfME Collegiate members and chapters, and learn about past recipients of the NAfME Collegiate Chapter of Excellence Recognition and NAfME Collegiate Professional Achievement Awards. To learn more about the NAfME Collegiate program, visit nafme.org/collegiate.

###

National Association for Music Education, among the world's largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 50,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.

Follow NAfME on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @NAfME.

Media Contact

Catherina Hurlburt, National Association for Music Education, 7038604000, catherinah@nafme.org

Jazzmone Sutton, National Association for Music Education, 7038604000, jazzmones@nafme.org

Twitter

SOURCE National Association for Music Education