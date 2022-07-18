New Book Helps Children Understand the Loss of a Loved One

Author writes a book intended to help children celebrate the life of grandparents who have passed on

WINTERS, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a mother of three, author Laura Mariani had the difficult task of processing grief as a young mother when her mom, "Mimi", passed shortly after the birth of her second child. A few years later, Mariani's third child asked, "where did Mimi go?" and inspired her to write a book for parents and children to better understand loss.

"The book is a way to celebrate those we have lost," Mariani said. "I look at my children and see my mom every day; in their laughter, smile, eyes and kindness. I try to keep my mom's legacy alive, and I do not want them to be sad about it. This book is a way to process the loss of someone but celebrate and see them in everyday life."

"Where did Mimi Go?" is a story about love and loss, written for children in their early years after the death of someone special. The story is intended to help children recognize the importance of remembering and honoring loved ones. Although they no longer have a physical presence, family members who have left can live on through fond thoughts and stories.

"Where Did Mimi Go?"

By Laura Mariani

ISBN: 9781665718776 (softcover); 9781665722636 (hardcover)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Laura Mariani is a first-time author and a graduate of Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y. Mariani lives in Winters, Calif., with her husband Matthew and three children, Miles, Mia and Ty. This story was written after the loss of her mother, Ruthann, otherwise known as "Mimi."

For more information visit the books Instagram or https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/825374-where-did-mimi-go.

