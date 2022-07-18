Colorado In Motion Expands Footprint with New Clinic in Old Town North

Local Physical Therapy Group Offers certified hand therapy for Old Town North residents

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado In Motion (CIM) is pleased to announce its newest clinic opened Saturday, July 18th, in Fort Collins, CO. Located at 331 Hickory St. Unit 130, Building 2, the clinic is CIM's 7th location.

Brenda Cummings, CIM's COO, will serve as the Old Town North Clinic Director until a permanent CD is identified.

CIM specializes in providing exceptional physical therapy through a combination of evidence-based practice, care excellence, and clinical excellence. Services offered by the Old Town North clinic will include orthopedic manual physical therapy and hand therapy.

"I am excited to be opening this new location in Old Town North, and to help grow the CIM team," says Cummings. "This clinic is a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of our patients in the community due to growth in the Wellington and north Fort Collins area. We look forward to helping the community stay in motion."

For more information about the new Old Town North clinic and a full list of CIM's services and offerings, please visit https://coloradoinmotion.com/locations/. To book an appointment at our new location, please call 970-221-1201.

About CIM

Colorado in Motion (CIM) is a Colorado-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, CIM positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit coloradoinmotion.com, or find them on Facebook at @coloradoinmotion.

