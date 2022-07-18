Colorado In Motion Expands Footprint with New Clinic in Old Town North

Local Physical Therapy Group Offers certified hand therapy for Old Town North residents
FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado In Motion (CIM) is pleased to announce its newest clinic opened Saturday, July 18th, in Fort Collins, CO. Located at 331 Hickory St. Unit 130, Building 2, the clinic is CIM's 7th location.
Brenda Cummings, CIM's COO, will serve as the Old Town North Clinic Director until a permanent CD is identified.
CIM specializes in providing exceptional physical therapy through a combination of evidence-based practice, care excellence, and clinical excellence. Services offered by the Old Town North clinic will include orthopedic manual physical therapy and hand therapy.
"I am excited to be opening this new location in Old Town North, and to help grow the CIM team," says Cummings. "This clinic is a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of our patients in the community due to growth in the Wellington and north Fort Collins area. We look forward to helping the community stay in motion."
For more information about the new Old Town North clinic and a full list of CIM's services and offerings, please visit https://coloradoinmotion.com/locations/. To book an appointment at our new location, please call 970-221-1201.
About CIM
Colorado in Motion (CIM) is a Colorado-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, CIM positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit coloradoinmotion.com, or find them on Facebook at @coloradoinmotion.
Media Contact
Betsy Appleton, Confluent Health, 502-536-4584, betsy@goconfluent.com
SOURCE Colorado in Motion
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.