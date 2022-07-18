BTB REIT Will Publish Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Monday August 8th, 2022

MONTRÉAL, July 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust BTB ("BTB", the "REIT" or the "Trust") announces today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 (Q2 2022), on Monday August 8th, 2022, after the closing of the Toronto stock market.
Management will hold a conference call on Tuesday August 9th, 2022, at 10 am, to present BTB's financial results and performance for Q1 2022.
DATE:
Tuesday August 9th, 2022
TIME:
10 am, Eastern Time
CONFERENCE CALL:
1-416-764-8688 (local)
1-888-390-0546 (North America, toll-free)
WEB LINK:
PRESENTATION:
https://www.btbreit.com/investor-relations-2/annual-meeting-presentations/
The media and all interested parties may attend the call-in listening mode only.
Conference call operators will coordinate the question-and-answer period (from analysts only) and will instruct participants regarding the procedures during the call.
The audio recording of the conference call will be available by via playback until August 16th, 2022, by dialing: 1-416-764-8677 (local) or, 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free) and by entering the following access code: 673645 #
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in eastern and western Canada and owns 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.8 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.18 billion.
BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.
For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.
SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.