BTB REIT Will Publish Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Monday August 8th, 2022

MONTRÉAL, July 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust BTB ("BTB", the "REIT" or the "Trust") announces today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 (Q2 2022), on Monday August 8th, 2022, after the closing of the Toronto stock market.

Management will hold a conference call on Tuesday August 9th, 2022, at 10 am, to present BTB's financial results and performance for Q1 2022.

DATE: Tuesday August 9th, 2022



TIME: 10 am, Eastern Time



CONFERENCE CALL: 1-416-764-8688 (local) 1-888-390-0546 (North America, toll-free)



WEB LINK: https://app.webinar.net/JA7OxdzGBrN



PRESENTATION: https://www.btbreit.com/investor-relations-2/annual-meeting-presentations/





The media and all interested parties may attend the call-in listening mode only.

Conference call operators will coordinate the question-and-answer period (from analysts only) and will instruct participants regarding the procedures during the call.

The audio recording of the conference call will be available by via playback until August 16th, 2022, by dialing: 1-416-764-8677 (local) or, 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free) and by entering the following access code: 673645 #

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in eastern and western Canada and owns 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.8 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.18 billion.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

