New Maryland Mobile Application Aims to Strengthen Local Businesses and Communities

FREDERICK, Md. , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pledg, Maryland's first all-inclusive mobile application, launched July 1, 2022 and it promises to tighten our Maryland community by connecting Marylanders and tourists to local businesses. The app comes at a critical time for small businesses as many establishments are still rebounding from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the app gives businesses the reach they need.

Users can download Pledg in the App Store or Google Play free of charge. The user-friendly interface gives a single-source Mayland platform to view upcoming events, current news and weather, exclusive promotions and discounts, rewards, a directory of small businesses to support in their area, classified ads, and more.

Business owners are able to utilize the platform to expand marketing efforts, create exclusive offers to customers, and connect with their surrounding neighbors and community like never before. The app serves as a bridge for businesses to have their own customizable app presence, promote deals, drive new sales, and being able to communicate with customers directly through the app. Pledg is also working on partnerships with local Chambers of Commerce & Merchant Associations to directly accelerate growth within communities.

Pledg Founder & CEO, Joe Copsey, envisioned this technology as a way to bring his home state together and rediscover the mom & pop shops that give our towns unique character. "Our mission is supporting the locally owned businesses that make Maryland great. By working together and shopping local as a community, we can keep revenue within Maryland and strengthen not only our economies but also the towns we live and work. By promoting shopping local, new connections are forged, unique goods and services are found, and neighborhoods are reinforced like never before."

Pledg has also teamed up with Jimmy Charles, a native Marylander and Country musician and songwriter who has made a national name for himself in Nashville. Jimmy Charles has toured with country greats including Travis Tritt, Montgomery Gentry, Lady A, Josh Turner, Merle Haggard, and more. Through this collaboration, Charles' latest hit "It's a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn't Understand" has become the theme song for Pledg and is being promoted through the app's marketing efforts.

