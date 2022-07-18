TEXAS NATIVE AND AWARD-WINNING BELLY DANCER LAUNCHES THE FIRST LIVE ARAB MUSIC AND DANCE CONFERENCE

SAN ANTONIO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoLive! is the first-of-its-kind conference organized by international, award-winning bellydancer Karen Barbee in partnership with Michael Ibrahim, founder, and conductor of the National Arab Orchestra. The conference is from October 7 - 9, 2022, at the University of Texas San Antonio Downtown Campus.
The unique Arab music and dance conference hosts world-renowned creatives, dancers, instructors, and musicians. The three-day event includes classes, workshops, panel discussions, and three dynamic live concerts open to the public. The weekend highlights "improvisation" as a primary characteristic of Arab music and a fundamental root of Arab dance, with concerts ranging from Classical Arab selections to Spanish-influenced Western Fusion dance in three show-stopping performances.
"The potential impact of GoLive! in San Antonio goes beyond the dance community. Given San Antonio's cultural diversity, I believe hosting a conference featuring live Arab music and dance will be received enthusiastically. Flying twenty-five award-winning Arab musicians from around the United States to work and perform with dancers is extremely rare. I am creating an opportunity for our community to encounter a rich tradition that is not well represented in the larger cultural landscape in the United States! It is a celebration of Arab culture that will inspire and educate. I am beyond proud to be making this happen in my city," said Barbee.
Early Registration is now open at $345 for the entire conference. A la carte classes and concert options will be available in August. (http://karavanstudio.com)
Karen Barbee founded Karavan Studio in 1988 and has operated the studio in San Antonio, Texas. She directed, studied, and performed Middle Eastern Dance in Egypt, Lebanon, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. She collaborates with some of the most highly acclaimed musicians in the business to provide inspired and comprehensive dance training to students at every level. Karen developed a teaching methodology for belly dancing based on technical precision, soulful innovation, and cultural respect.
A pioneer in online Middle Eastern dance instruction, Karen introduced and populated a library of online instruction simulating her established studio, offering classes in dance technique, combinations, choreographies, improvisation, and music studies.
SOURCE Karavan Studios
