Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz Receives Best Special Event Award for its 2021 Cornhole Tournament

Award received from the United Way of the Capital Region
FREDERICK, Md., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional accounting and advisory firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), was recently honored with the 2021 Best Special Event Award by the United Way of the Capital Region. BSSF was specifically recognized for its cornhole tournament event in September 2021, which raised $1,750 to benefit the United Way.
50 players, 17 spectators and 13 corporate sponsors participated in the BSSF Cornhole Tournament on September 24, 2021, at the BSSF Camp Hill office. The cornhole tournament kicked off BSSF's 2021 employee campaign to benefit the United Way. In total, the Firm's 2021 campaign raised over $52,000 to support the United Way's community programs and services.
"I am so proud of all our team members, clients and friends who came together for our cornhole tournament last year, raising vital funds to support the United Way," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at BSSF. "We are honored to assist the United Way in funding its lifesaving programs through our employee campaign each year. Our Firm strives to give back to our local communities in any way we can - and if we can get others involved and have fun together while doing so, that's even better."
This year, BSSF will be hosting an Indoor Mini-Golf Tournament to benefit the United Way of the Capital Region on August 24, 2022.
The United Way of the Capital Region provides services that help vulnerable individuals and families in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties during crisis situations. Its "Best of" Awards recognize the good work of individuals who are instrumental in the success of their company's employee fundraising campaign.
To learn more about the United Way of the Capital Region, please visit https://www.uwcr.org/.
ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services across the Mid-Atlantic Region. In 2021, BSSF was nationally ranked as a Best Accounting Firm to Work For and named one of the top ten Best Firms for Young Accountants in the U.S. BSSF was also named a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic in Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders list in 2022. Learn more at http://www.bssf.com.
Media Contact
Jeshanah Fox, Marketing Director, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, 717-761-7171 x2100, jeshanahfox@bssf.com
SOURCE Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz
