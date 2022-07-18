Unison Software Launches to Assist Canadian Financial Services Companies

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the newly formed company, Unison Software Inc., announces its intention to assist the financial services industries in Canada by improving businesses' connectivity, user workflows, and developing new systems to meet identified business needs.

Unison Software has acquired industry leading technologies to support mortgage broker and brokerage operations and is delighted to be supporting TMG The Mortgage Group, a national, full-service mortgage brokerage company in Canada, who are in turn supporting a network of professional, independent mortgage agents and brokers.

Unison will be led by President and CEO, Paul Taylor. Prior to joining Unison, Taylor was President and CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada, a national mortgage industry association, and prior to that was Vice President of Brovada Technologies, a company that championed improved efficiency, delivering insurance broker to insurer connectivity and real-time workflows.

"TMG's Hurricane platform already provides incredible workflow efficiency and secure document management for the brokers in its network," said Taylor. "Unison Software will enhance these systems further, to include lender connectivity and pre-submission underwriting, significantly improving the broker customers' experience and systems ease-of-use. I'm very excited to return to the technology space and expand the capabilities of Unison's existing products, with a long term goal of providing solutions to all financial industry verticals."

"We're delighted to partner with Unison Software to provide the focus, capacity and technical expertise to deliver next generation functionality to our systems and users," said Mark Kerzner, President and CEO of TMG The Mortgage Group. "TMG staff and brokers can rest assured that, collectively, we are dedicated to continuing to provide industry leading support, data and workflow products to improve the efficiencies and productivity of our brokers while improving the overall broker experience for Canadian consumers."

SOURCE Unison Software