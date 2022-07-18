Industry Veteran Brings Technology and Business Success to Austin-based 5G Meshed CBRS/wireless Communications Provider

Allen Proithis has joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer. In this capacity, Allen is responsible for developing and implementing GXC's corporate strategies, including go-to-market initiatives, product development, operations, and thought leadership.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GXC – formerly known as GenXComm Inc. (GXC), a leading network-as-a-service communications company, today announced that Allen Proithis has joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer. In this capacity, Allen is responsible for developing and implementing GXC's corporate strategies, including go-to-market initiatives, product development, operations, and thought leadership.
Proithis joins GXC after serving in several executive positions in a variety of leading-edge firms. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Partners, a strategic advisory service that serves clients in the mobility, IoT, software, AR/VR, and cloud technology sectors. Prior to Capstone, Proithis was President of Sigfox's North American operations, where he created a high-performance team that secured IoT business with top Enterprise companies and provided wireless coverage for over 70M customers across the United States. Previously, he founded Convida Wireless, a joint venture between Sony and InterDigital, serving as its chairman and overseeing the company's commercialization of its IoT technology. Proithis previously was the founding Executive Vice President at InterDigital's Solutions Group. While at InterDigital, he led the commercialization of core technologies related to Wi-Fi, shared spectrum, and video content management solutions.
"Allen's unparalleled combination of experience, leadership, market acumen, and technical proficiency, especially in the emerging 5G private networks and IoT sectors, makes him the exceptional executive to guide GXC's growth strategies," commented Bob Istwan, GXC's Board Member and CEO of Motive Companies. "We are delighted that he will lead the GXC team, and the Board has every expectation that his vision, expertise, and ability to execute will accelerate GXC's success as the leader in meshed 5G private wireless networks, especially as these private networks scale across the globe."
"GXC offers a compelling 5G meshed private network technology that can immediately empower Enterprises to leverage profound productivity gains and efficiencies available through implementing private 5G network infrastructures," said Proithis. "As someone who is keenly interested in bringing exciting new solutions to market, especially those that will transform day-to-day workflows and operations, I am ready to work with the talented team at GXC and look forward to contributing my skills and experiences to help the company fulfill its rightful position as the leader in private networks."
To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G private network cellular mesh products for enterprises, please visit http://www.gxc.io.
About GXC
GXC (previously GenXComm) is an Austin, Texas–based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and contact sales@gxc.io for inquiries.
