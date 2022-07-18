LE Introduces Easy Bar with Almasol; Easy-To-Apply Melting Bars Prevent Costly Wear in Rotary Kilns and Dryers

LE's Easy Bar with Almasol features a patented blend of mineral and metal lubricants suspended in a solid polymer binder that melts at approximately 49°C (120°F). Almasol, LE's exclusive solid EP additive, provides an extra layer of wear protection to the proven technology of Easy Bar. The auto-ignition point of the bar is 538°C (1,000°F), one of the highest in the industry, which prevents dangerous flame-ups.

WICHITA, Kan., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lubrication Engineers and Easy Bar have partnered to develop a new high-performance solid lubricant bar to help kiln operators solve their toughest lubrication challenges. Easy Bar with Almasol (9210) features a unique blend of mineral and metal lubricants suspended in a solid polymer binder that melts at approximately 49°C (120°F). Almasol, LE's exclusive solid EP additive, provides an extra layer of wear protection to the proven technology of Easy Bar.

When the bar is placed between the tire bore and shell, the binder melts – leaving no residue – and the rolling action of the kiln distributes the lubricant to create a film that protects against costly steel-on-steel contact. Due to high temperatures and high loads, proper lubrication of the tire bore is essential to minimize shell ovality, protect wear pads, and lengthen refractory life. The auto-ignition point of the bar is 538°C (1,000°F), one of the highest in the industry, which prevents dangerous flame-ups.

Easy Bar has been the industry standard for solid bar technology since 1995, literally setting the bar when it comes to protecting the inside tire bore of rotary kilns and dryers. Its patented solid bar lubricant has prevented unplanned downtime and reduced costs for organizations around the world.

"With Lubrication Engineers and its large network of U.S. consultants and international distributors, we can reach even more kiln operators, helping them with a holistic approach that includes their other lubrication reliability needs," said Clay Lockett CEO, of Easy Bar. "With our 30 years of serving the industrial lubricant marketplace, we are excited to partner with a great lubrication company that is focused on helping customers. Together, we will work to lower total cost of ownership for cement, pulp and paper, and other operations that use kilns and dryers."

Easy Bar with Almasol is available to ship worldwide.

About Lubrication Engineers

A leader in lubricants since 1951, Lubrication Engineers is a trusted reliability partner to companies in a variety of industries worldwide. LE creates solutions for tough lubrication challenges, protecting its customers' profits through longer equipment life, extended service intervals, reduced energy use, fewer repairs, and less inventory. It does this with trained consultants, technical expertise, reliability products and services, and a full line of enhanced lubricants manufactured at its plant in Wichita, Kan. LE formulates its industrial and automotive lubricants from high-quality base oils and proprietary additives, ensuring they exceed the performance of ordinary oils and greases. From its warehouses in Wichita, Tennessee and California, the company distributes products around the globe. It has distributors in more than 60 countries and operates under an ISO 9001 Certified Quality System

