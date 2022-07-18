Quarterly Kitchen and Bath United States Industry Report - Factors Affecting Demand

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Kitchen and Bath Quarterly Update" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This timely research-planning resource provides a quarterly update of the annual Report on Kitchen and Bath Industry Trends.
Each Kitchen and Bath Industry Quarterly Update analyzes data on overall U.S. industry trends, kitchen cabinets and vanities, countertops, plumbing fixtures, faucets and related plumbing fixtures, floor and wall tiles, installation contractors, factors driving demand, and company sales and profits. Each issue includes data on U.S manufacturer shipments, imports, exports, and product and material price trends.
This allows subscribers to track the U.S kitchen and bath industry's product sales on a quarter-by-quarter basis. In addition, the Quarterly Update allows subscribers to follow trends on installation contractor employment and wages. The Quarterly Update also evaluates factors driving demand including residential and nonresidential construction spending, home building and existing home sales, manufactured housing production, residential remodeling spending, building material retail sales, mortgage rates, and personal income. Data is provided for full year 2020 and 2021 and quarterly trends for 2021 and 2022.
The Kitchen and Bath Industry Quarterly Update is published in September, December, March, and June of each year. This follows the release of the Report on Kitchen and Bath Industry Trends published each August. Each issue will be automatically emailed after your subscription is received. Look over the significant data and information included in this pertinent quarterly industry research, fill out the order coupon, and receive your Kitchen and Bath Industry Quarterly Update throughout the year. You will find it a valuable planning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1. U.S. KITCHEN AND BATH INDUSTRY TRENDS
- Summary of major findings
- Total industry sales and by product:
- Kitchen cabinets and vanities
- Countertops
- Plumbing fixtures
- Faucets and related plumbing fittings
- Floor and wall tiles
- Industry product shipment mix
2. KITCHEN CABINETS AND VANITIES
- U.S. sales and shipments
- Imports and exports
- Cabinetwork price trends
- Material input price trends
- Cabinetwork employment and labor cost trends
3. COUNTERTOPS
- U.S. sales
- Natural stone product imports
- Manufactured engineered stone product imports
- Stone and laminate countertop price trends
4. PLUMBING FIXTURES
- U.S. sales and shipments
- Sales and shipments for metal, plastic, and vitreous china plumbing fixtures
- Imports and exports
- Price trends by plumbing fixture material
- Material input price trends
5. FAUCETS AND RELATED PLUMBING FITTINGS
- U.S. sales and shipments
- Imports and exports
- Faucet and related product price trends
- Material input price trends
6. FACTORS AFFECTING U.S. KITCHEN AND BATH INDUSTRY DEMAND
- Spending on residential, nonresidential, and government construction
- Total and single-family home permits, starts, and completions
- New kitchens and bathrooms in completed single- and multi-family housing units
- Total and single-family existing housing unit sales
- Manufactured home production
- Mortgage rates and personal income
- Employment and corporate profits
- Plumbing contractor employment and earnings trends
7. COMPANY SALES AND PROFIT TRENDS FOR LEADING MANUFACTURERS AND RETAILERS
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqfl02
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
