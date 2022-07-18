2022 Belt and Road Youth Sport Exchange Week was held in Nanjing, Jiangsu

NANJING, China, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Rhyme in Jiangsu, Towards the Future Together", the 2022 Belt and Road Youth Sport Exchange Week (Jiangsu) was held in Nanjing city from July 10 to 15, including B&R International Youth Men's 3x3 Basketball Tournament, Youth Outdoor Sports Challenge, International Youth Orienteering Camp and a series of activities to promote exchanges of youth sports culture. It attracted 198 international young friends of 55 countries and regions along the "Belt and Road" who have been working and studying in Nanjing for a long time participated, according to the Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau.
From July 11 to 13, the 2022 B&R International Youth Men's 3x3 Basketball Tournament was held in Nanjing Wutaishan Stadium. 62 young people from 28 countries and regions participated in the competition. The chief referee of this game was Shi Qirong, the international referee who officiated the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball game.
During the exchange week, various cultural and educational exchange activities were also carried out, which enhanced the friendship between Chinese and foreign youths while feeling the profound Chinese culture. While experiencing the charm of orienteering sports, they could also feel the beautiful scenery of "Charm of Jiangsu", and jointly write a new chapter of friendship between Jiangsu and international youth. The activity included rich and diverse historical experiences, cultural exchanges, food tasting, team activities.
Students visited the beautiful countryside of Nanjing and Laoshan National Forest Park. It focused on highlighting sports and cultural exchanges between young people, publicizing traditional culture and historical and humanistic knowledge, and telling Chinese stories to international youth and spreading the voice of Jiangsu.
Image Attachments Links:
Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=425534
Caption: The 2022 B&R International Youth Men's 3x3 Basketball Tournament
SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.