Everest Business Funding Wins Two of 2022's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Awards

The revenue-based funding organization Everest Business Funding receives two prestigious regional and national awards, acknowledging its dedication to serving employees and clientele.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everest Business Funding recently has been awarded two honorable titles, including a 2022 Winner for Miami's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and a 2022 Winner for the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation. The Best and Brightest competition seeks to identify and honor companies that have proven their commitment to excellence throughout company operations and employee enrichment.

The revenue-based financing organization works hard to always put employee needs first while setting high standards for HR and business practices. These actions were what Everest Business Funding is recognized for embracing even during previous and present economic hardships.

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR), which has conducted the Best and Brightest competitions for more than 20 years, announced the awards for the newest 2022 Best and Brightest Regional Competition Winners from major cities including Miami, Denver, Charlotte, and Nashville. The Best and Brightest program recognized 19 winning organizations, like Everest Business Funding, from these four cities out of 100 nominations. The companies who received the award came out on top after being assessed by an independent research firm and other competing companies.

President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program, Jennifer Kluge, states that winners "have proven they are an employer of choice" while continuing to progress during uncertain times and never compromising the needs of employees, and maintaining such conditions as a top company priority. Those businesses who receive this honorable name uphold the best Human Resource practices and are leaders in the professional world for setting and meeting modern-day employment standards.

On a national scale, there were 139 organizations that stood out and were awarded the spring Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation, including Everest Business Funding. There were a total of 1,100 nominations from across the United States. The application process for summer, fall, and winter is currently still accepting nominations, and winners will be recognized in August and November.

Due to Everest Business Funding receiving awards on both a regional and national level, the company will be honored on two separate occasions. All 2022 Best and Brightest regional competition winners were celebrated the week of July 11, 2022, during the virtual Best and Brightest Conference. As for the 2022 Spring National winning companies, their moment of honor will come in November of 2022 and Spring of 2023 during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit.

About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding provides alternative finance options and revenue-based funding to small business owners. They serve a diverse pool of businesses, from healthcare to retail, to help them obtain working capital to grow, buy inventory, launch marketing campaigns, or hire staff. Everest Business Funding's clients are treated with respect and receive high-quality guidance and service from its professionals.

