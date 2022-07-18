DeskFlex Announces Okta Integration with Award-winning Online Booking and Project scheduling Software

Company highlights enhanced productivity and security benefits at online webinar

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskFlex, provider of enterprise-level desk scheduling, room reservation, shared workspaces, parking management, and equipment reservations software solutions, announced the integration of enterprise-grade access management and identity validation features into its flagship suite of products.

Company representatives made the announcement at an online workshop held for existing and new clients, as well as prospective customers. Participants represented a broad range of industries looking to implement flexible desk reservation, as well as office-space and asset scheduling capabilities. Introducing the webinar-style workshop, a spokesperson for the company said:

"Over the past two years, more employers have moved to embrace the shared office space model. As employees and teams move from one shared-office space to another, they also require access and credential validation – leading to repeated signing-on, logging-in, and multiple authentications. One major challenge that we heard our clients raise, was that of repeated signing-on to various work-productivity applications, including our DeskFlex suite. Our Flex Okta integration seamlessly addresses that problem."

During a moderated online Q&A session, participants were made aware of the challenges that many teams have today, especially in a virtual, remote, and mobile workplace setting. According to a DeskFlex moderator:

"The virtual, mobile, remote-first work place has changed how employers and employees view their working environment. And, along with flexible desk reservation, and workspace scheduling and sharing, data security and privacy has acquired new importance. The Okta-DeskFlex integration initiative offers single sign-on to all of the user's web and mobile applications. This means users now have the ability to only log in once, and Okta will launch each program application without the need for multiple log-ins for multiple applications and apps."

The event included a live demonstration of the various productivity boosting capabilities that Flex Okta delivers, as well as ease with which users can log-on/off, and re-log into multiple DeskFlex and 3rd-party apps and programs. Participants were encouraged to contact the company to schedule a personalized consultation, as well as a customized review of how to integrate DeskFlex project scheduling and workspace sharing into their business model.

