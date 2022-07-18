Creative Agencies Share Website Design Solutions to Explore for Better User Engagement [DesignRush QuickSights]

A well-designed user interface can boost website conversions by 200%. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover website design solutions that can improve user engagement.
MIAMI, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forrester research suggests that a well-designed user interface can increase website conversion rates by 200%, whereas great UX design can boost conversions by up to 400%. It suggests that strategic design not only improves user experience but also influences trust and engagement.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the design solutions websites should explore for better user engagement.
1) USE SIMPLE NAVIGATION FOR AN INTUITIVE UX
Ripple Animation Founder Madhura Samarth claims that businesses should opt for simple website navigation to ensure an intuitive user experience.
"The most important point to bear in mind when creating your website, is that the navigation should be simple," said Samarth. "Users should be able to get to the pages they want to visit as intuitively as possible while using the least number of clicks. It's good practice to study other best-in-class websites that are similar to the ones you are creating, gather insights and then create your wireframes, keeping your specific requirements in mind. Once you've worked out your wireframe, think through how you can use white spaces, images and videos to engage."
2) INCORPORATE SHORT EXPLAINER & TESTIMONIAL VIDEOS TO BUILD TRUST
In the opinion of Chris Botvidson, CEO at Fuel & Spark Media, organizations should rely on short explainer and testimonial videos to showcase their products and build trust with potential clients.
"A short video is a great way to educate and build trust with your audience, portray your company values and quickly explain how your product or service will improve your customer's life," said Botvidson. "It also gives you the opportunity to showcase your product in action. Marketers who incorporate video into their campaigns experience 34% higher conversion rates."
3) ENSURE YOUR WEBSITE IS ADA-COMPLIANT
According to Alec Hanak, art director at Digital Silk, ensuring website accessibility can increase website engagement and conversions.
"Sure, tiny or pale typography can look cool in some designs, but an expert UX/UI designer puts their user first," said Hanak. "They ask questions like: "Is this legible or just decorative? Will my users with a low vision be able to read this text? Making your design accessible to all users will reflect on your time on site and click-through rates."
