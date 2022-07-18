TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the July cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as at July 28, 2022 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on August 5, 2022, as indicated below:
Fund Name
Fund
Cash
TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
TDB
$0.020
TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
TCSB
$0.025
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
TUSB
$0.020
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$
TUSB.U
$0.015
TD Active Preferred Share ETF
TPRF
$0.038
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF
TUED
$0.051
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$
TUED.U
$0.040
TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF
TGED
$0.067
TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$
TGED.U
$0.053
TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
TUHY
$0.075
TD Active Global Income ETF
TGFI
$0.060
TD Income Builder ETF
TPAY
$0.035
TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF
TQCD
$0.050
TD Q Global Dividend ETF
TQGD
$0.050
TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF
TGRE
$0.056
TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio
TOCC
$0.020
TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio
TOCM
$0.025
TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio
TOCA
$0.025
For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF.
TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.
TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $434 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
SOURCE TD Bank Group
