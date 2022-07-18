Rural Mutual Recognized as One of the Nation's Best Insurance Companies for Fourteenth Consecutive Year

MADISON, Wis., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison-based Rural Mutual Insurance Company, announced its selection as a Ward's Top 50 Top Performer. This marks the fourteenth consecutive year the company has been recognized for this award. Annually, Ward Group analyzes the financial performance of over 2,900 property and casualty insurance companies in the United States and identifies the top performers in each segment based on objective data and subjective quality measures.
In selecting the Ward's 50, companies are identified that pass financial stability requirements and measure their ability to grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results. Each Ward's 50 company has passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over the five previous years analyzed. The top fifty companies are awarded the Ward's 50 Seal and their names are listed as the Ward's 50 Top Performers for the year.
"This is an impressive streak to continue but is not something that I take for granted. It's an accomplishment I'm very proud of achieving and attribute our success to the hard work of our employees and agents who are dedicated to our policyholders every day to make this possible." says Dan Merk, Executive Vice President and CEO.
Merk notes that this recognition reinforces Rural Mutual's promise that when a claim happens, we will be there to help our insureds rebuild following times of unintended financial loss.
Rural Mutual has protected Wisconsin farmers, families and businessowners since 1934. The company does business in only one state, so premiums paid here, stay here to keep Wisconsin strong.
Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for 88 years. As a Ward's 50® company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison and has 150 agents across the state. For more information, visit RuralMutual.com
SOURCE Rural Mutual Insurance Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.