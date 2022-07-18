SHOPPERS DRUG MART STRENGTHENS ITS COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING BY ANNOUNCING KEY BEAUTY LAUNCH IN COLLABORATION WITH OCEANWORKS

One of Canada's leading beauty retailers unveils new Quo Beauty collection that includes colour cosmetics made with innovative packaging designed to reduce plastic waste

BRAMPTON, ON, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. ("Shoppers Drug Mart") launched today its innovative new Quo Beauty™ collection – Big Planet, Big Love – featuring close to 30 vegan and cruelty-free beauty products and accessories. This new sustainable collection includes an assortment of colour cosmetics that were developed in collaboration with Oceanworks®: these products were made with a focus on sustainability, including the use of renewable materials and reclaimed, ocean-bound plastic.

"We are committed to finding innovative product and packaging solutions to support our sustainability goals. For example, we're making it easier for Canadians to create more sustainable beauty routines with our Quo Beauty brand," says Kelly Jessop, Vice President, Category Management, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Working with Oceanworks on select cosmetic products means that consumers can take an active role in reducing ocean plastic pollution with their beauty purchasing decisions."

The Big Planet, Big Love collection from Quo Beauty includes colour cosmetics, hair and makeup accessories, nail colour and jewelry. The entire collection is vegan, cruelty-free and PETA-certified with a focus on sustainability. Packaging innovations include the use of Oceanworks reclaimed ocean-bound plastic in eye and face palettes (100%), facial mist bottles (76%) and lip/cheek products (37-45%). Product innovations include the launch of reusable accessories such as swabs and cleansing pads, and the use of bio-sourced materials from renewable vegetal sources in the brand's plant-based nail colour range.

This is the latest in a long line of announcements related to Loblaw Companies Limited environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. Notably, to help fight climate change, Loblaw is committed to ensuring all control brand and in-store plastic packaging will be fully reusable or recyclable by 2025. The full scope of the Company's ESG commitments can be found online at loblaw.ca/en/responsibility.

The Quo Beauty Big Planet Big Love collection is now available exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix locations and shoppersdrugmart.ca .

About Shoppers Drug Mart:

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

For more information, visit: https://shop.shoppersdrugmart.ca/Shop/brand/quo-beauty

About Oceanworks:

Oceanworks® is a Plastic Action Platform that exists to keep our ocean clean by making it easy for brands to take action against plastic pollution. Through a global network of collectors and recycled plastic suppliers, Oceanworks® partners with brands to measure their plastic footprint, fund plastic waste removal, find sustainable alternatives, and track supply chains from shore to shelf.

For more information, visit: www.oceanworks.co

