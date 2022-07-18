Mitchell & Whale officially rebrands as Mitch and embarks on a mission to make insurance lovable

WHITBY, ON, July 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers has rebranded its company under the new name Mitch. The rebrand officially launches today and includes a fresh visual identity, a new value proposition of lovable insurance and a completely redesigned website inspired by leading consumer retail sites, mitchinsurance.com.

Headquartered in Whitby, Ontario, last year Mitchell & Whale announced an ambitious strategy to grow into a top-20 national brokerage with $1 billion in gross written premiums by 2030. Since then, the company has made several leadership appointments, expanded its workforce by more than 40 per cent and created new departments focused on operational excellence, customer experience, marketing and innovation.

Rebranding as Mitch is the next major step in the foundational work being completed as the company continues to modernize and scale all aspects of its business.

"With the rapid pace of consolidation throughout our industry, insurance is increasingly all looking the same," said Igor Bubic, Chief Marketing Officer at Mitch. "This brokerage has always coloured outside the lines and our new brand will play a crucial role in further differentiating ourselves in a marketplace where one brand is indistinguishable from the next."

Embedded in Mitch's new brand is its lovable insurance value proposition that will guide everything the brokerage does from operations and culture to customer relations, community work, partnerships and more.

Mitch is working to drastically reduce call wait times and deliver industry-leading experiences to its rapidly expanding client base. The organization has also begun implementing robotic process automation to allow its brokers to spend more time helping customers.

"How we deliver lovable insurance and make it meaningful will be a journey," added Bubic. "In the coming months, we'll be spending significant time examining and replacing pain points in the customer journey with the wow experiences that Canadians deserve."

"We're looking to influence and ultimately change the narrative around insurance," said Mitch CEO, Adam Mitchell. "By believing in what's possible and daring to imagine where things can go, we know we can create an experience that people will truly love and a new service benchmark for this industry. Our rebrand is the foundation for many exciting things to come."

Last fall, Mitch was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine, and since the start of its fiscal year in August 2021, the brokerage has experienced over 36 per cent growth.

Wanting to expand its footprint outside of Ontario, Mitch plans to soon start considering M&A opportunities in other provinces, beginning with Alberta.

Visit Mitch's new website: https://mitchinsurance.com/

Watch Mitch's "Introducing lovable insurance" video here: https://youtu.be/2ayzQ1IVbIw

About Mitch:



Mitch is a leading digital insurance brokerage on a mission to make insurance lovable through exceptional experiences. A family-owned business since 1948, the company is a marketplace for more than 70 of Canada's top insurance companies. An unwavering supporter for consumer and public good, Mitch believes that everyone deserves fair and transparent insurance. Mitch was voted Brokerage of the Year by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2018 and was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine in 2021. Learn more at mitchinsurance.com.

SOURCE Mitch