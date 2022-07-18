Magnachip Introduces a New 24V MOSFET for Wireless Earphone Batteries

- New product features strong protection for battery circuits and will help the company grow its global market share of products for battery-powered electronic devices
SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") MX announced today that the company has unveiled a new 24V Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) for wireless earphone batteries.
The new 24V MOSFET addresses the goal of battery designers for long battery life after a quick charge by reducing conduction loss. The core cell density of this new product has been increased by 30% as compared to the previous version, while the design of the core cell, termination and source pads has been enhanced in order to reduce the *RDS(on) by 24%.
As a result, the conduction loss is significantly reduced while charging and discharging and the overall efficiency for protecting battery circuits is improved. In addition, this 24V MOSFET features Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection to suppress abnormal voltages of more than 5V and can withstand a maximum of 2kV of ESD for strong circuit protection. With these features, the 24V MOSFET can help extend the service life of earphone batteries.
Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that the wireless earphone market will grow 15.1% annually from 2020 to 2026. This new 24V MOSFET is now in mass production and is being supplied for premium earphone batteries used by global earphone manufacturers.
"Magnachip has developed this 24V MOSFET with outstanding performance after releasing three types of low-voltage MOSFETs that were designed to meet the rigorous demands of smartphone batteries," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "Once again, we have demonstrated technology leadership with this new product and we look forward to expanding our family of products for battery-powered devices in the near future by introducing 24V MOSFETs for VR glasses and wearable devices."
* RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.
