Calibre One Adds New Partner to its Global Recruitment Firm

SALT LAKE CITY, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calibre One, a leading global executive search boutique specializing in building leadership teams for innovators, entrepreneurs and companies undergoing technology or digital transformation, announces the appointment of Betsy Patterson as partner. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Patterson will leverage her 30 years' experience within the life sciences and healthcare industries to expand Calibre One's position in this increasingly critical market throughout the United States.

"Along with her impressive expertise in core life sciences and healthcare, Betsy has expertise in digital technology, manufacturing and client services and instinctively understands the importance and necessity of how they all converge and work seamlessly together," said Tom Barnes, managing partner. "Her wealth of knowledge in these areas will be instrumental as we build out our company presence in these industry areas and indeed in the Intermountain West region of the country."

Prior to joining Calibre One, Patterson held a leadership role at a retained search firm where she worked on executive placements for medical device, pharmaceutical, biotech and CDMO clients while overseeing day-to-day operations, staffing and marketing. Additionally, she served in a variety of communications and investor relations leadership roles both in-house and as a consultant advising CEOs of R&D, startup and commercial microcaps to Fortune 500 companies.

"I've been discussing and strategizing talent development and acquisition, as well as in-house talent strengths, with the professional investment community on behalf of client companies throughout my career," said Patterson. "This advisory component of my experience brings a unique perspective to the entire recruitment process, and I'm excited to put this knowledge to work at Calibre One."

She has volunteered for several non-profit organizations including a homeless shelter, a charitable education foundation and the US Tennis Association (USTA). Since 2010, Patterson has worked extensively within Utah's public school system to fund and develop STEM, art and writing programs, including the creation of an ongoing first-grade writing program for a Salt Lake City elementary school that has resulted in students improving their standardized testing scores year after year.

Patterson holds a bachelor's degree from West Virginia University and an MBA from Western Governors University.

About Calibre One

Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique specializing in building diverse leadership teams for innovators and companies undergoing digital transformation, including broad technology, financial services, life sciences, and media. Its team members bring an exceptional level of knowledge, integrity, and tenacity to everything it does. This is underscored by Calibre One's transparent, consultative approach and proven methodology. Calibre One offers a 360-degree view to the entire process, along with the analytics to help identify the right candidate and reduce risk. The Calibre One process includes a proprietary measure that aligns client and candidate diversity and inclusion objectives, every search, every time. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, Calibre One leaves no stone unturned. For more information, please visit http://www.calibreone.com.

