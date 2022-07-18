Global Data Center Physical Security Markets 2022-2027: Rising Edge Data Center Investments, Use of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security, & Advancements in Video & Cloud-Based Analytics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center physical security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28%.



The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

An increase in deployment of the cloud-based and edge data center facilities will increase the demand for physical security solutions such as video surveillance and access control systems.

Data centers are installed with K-rated fences and K-rated gates. For instance, in the U.S., the 'K' rating is a crash test certification issued by the Department of State (DOS) to fences, gates, and barriers that can stop incoming vehicles.

Many data centers use Building Management System (BMS) to manage the physical security of their data centers (as part of the overall management of the building), including CCTV cameras, access controls, and even rodent repellent systems.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, North America was the major contributor to the data center physical security market, accounting for over 40% of the market share. In terms of product, access control contributed to around 34% of the market.



In the European region, Western Europe dominated the market in 2021, with more than 70% share of investments. In Western Europe, major contributors are Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the U.K.

VENDORS ANALYSIS

Major Physical Security service providers worldwide include companies like Assa Abloy, Axis Communication, ABB, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, BioConnect, Honeywell, Siemens, and Schneider Electric.



Key Vendors:

AMAG Technology

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

ABB

Alcatraz

Bayometric

Boon Edam

Bosch Security Systems

BioConnect

Convergint Technologies

Cisco Systems

CLD FENCING

Dahua Technology

Digitus Biometrics

Eagle Eye Networks

Gunnebo

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell

Horton Automatics

Instor

Johnson Controls

Kisi

Legrand

Pacific Control

Pelco

Puffin Solutions

Secure I.T. Environments

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Southwest Microwave

SUPREMA

Verkada

WireCrafters

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Physical Security Layer of Data Centers

7.1.1 Perimeter Security Layer

7.1.2 Building Security

7.1.3 Data Hall Security

7.1.4 Cabinet Security



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Edge Data Center Investments

8.2 Use of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security

8.3 Advancements in Video & Cloud-Based Analytics



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Covid-19 & Data Center Security Systems

9.2 Increasing Adoption of Multifactor Authentication Solution

9.3 Increasing Colocation Investments

9.4 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Security Challenges in Data Centers

10.2 Cost of Physical Security Solutions



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Video Surveillance

12.2.1 Market Overview

12.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Access Control

12.4 Other Physical Security Products



13 Physical Security Layers

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Perimeter Security Layer

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Building Security

13.5 Data Hall Security

13.6 Cabinet Security



14 End-users

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Colocation Data Centers

14.2.1 Market Overview

14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Enterprise Data Centers

14.4 Hyperscale Data Centers



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

