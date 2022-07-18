The TeleVoIPs Mitel 6900 Series Certification Offers an Additional Option to Extend Customers' Initial Investment

Mitel 6900 IP Desk Phone Series Is Now Certified and Supported for TeleVoIPs
TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeleVoIPs, a business phone system provider offering fully-hosted VoIP communication services to companies of all sizes, is pleased to announce Mitel's flagship 6900 series IP desk phones are now fully supported by TeleVoIPs.
The Mitel 6900 IP series is a powerful suite of desk phones with advanced features and crystal-clear audio. TeleVoIPs has made the transition seamless for current users of the Mitel 6900 series IP desk phones from legacy platforms. Supported models in the series include the 6920, 6920t, 6930, 6930t, 6930Lt, 6940t, and 6940 IP desktop phones.
If you would like to know the status of MiCloud Connect, read Mitel's press release here:https://www.mitel.com/articles/what-happened-micloud-connect
"Upgrading to RingCentral is not the only option for Mitel 6900 series users, and TeleVoIPs is ready to support customers now," stated Grant Baxley, CEO of TeleVoIPs.
Features that users may be accustomed to such as hot desking, call reports, call recording, and auto-provisioning are easily supported and readily available.
Features users may not be aware of but are supported by TeleVoIPs for the Mitel 6900 series phones include Visual Park and Visual Voicemail, which enables a visual representation of voicemails with all the information needed available on the screen.
To learn more about TeleVoIPs Mitel 6900 series certification and advanced features, visit our website at https://televoips.com/mitel-6900-series/
About TeleVoIPs
With offices in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida, TeleVoIPs provides business phone service across the country. The company specializes in custom designing cloud-based solutions to business communication problems. TeleVoIPs prides itself on its superior customer service and personalized care for its growing clients every step of the way. TeleVoIPs is actively expanding its team. If you're a passionate problem solver who wants to explore new career opportunities, visit https://televoips.com/our-culture/careers/ to learn more about our opportunities with TeleVoIPs.
