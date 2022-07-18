GenEmbryomics Introduces The Most Complete IVF Genetic Test Ever Made Available

Company is the first to offer Full Panel, Self-Ordered, Doctor Administered Genetic Testing Prior To Implantation.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenEmbryomics, a leading medical genetics company, today announced the launch of the world's first ever commercial whole genome sequencing test for effectively screening all genetic diseases in IVF embryos. The test is currently offered for research-based use only.

GenEmbryomics' GenomeScreen test utilizes thousands of times more data than traditional tests to detect the disease causative "known universe" using genetic disease variation databases and effect prediction algorithms, all in one test. This is done through registered clinician participation. Embryos and the genetic parents are tested, and the parents given critical information they would not have otherwise had prior to implantation. This enables them to make critical decisions about their families before it is too late.

This comprehensive testing provides reports that can provide clarity on the embryo's genome sequence, allowing disease causing mutations to be identified and screened. GenEmbryomics identifies new (de novo) mutations by screening parental DNA to 'triangulate' both new and transmitted disease variants.

Testing is available to anyone by ordering a testing kit online at http://www.genembryomics.com. It's affordable, expedient, and provides detailed test results in a timely fashion. Simply order the test and work with your fertility specialist to get testing completed.

"Our research and testing is based on our goal of informing both physicians and parents, so they can make informed life-altering decisions," said Nick Murphy, PhD., CEO and GenEmbryomics Founder. "While other companies offer partial testing, that wasn't good enough for GenEmbryomics. We're here to make a real-world difference to hopeful parents and prevent the unnecessary tragedies of genetic diseases. Our team is committed to offering the highest value testing available globally."

GenEmbryomics testing supersedes traditional preimplantation genetic tests in power to detect veritably every genetic aberration that would have resulted in a severe genetic disorder. To celebrate the worldwide launch of our GenomeScreen service GenEmbryomics is offering a special research use only promotional rate of $999 per screening for a limited time. To learn more about GenEmbryomics or their GenomeScreen testing, please visit our website at http://www.genembryomics.com.

About GenEmbryomics

GenEmbryomics is a medical and genetic testing company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with global offices around the world. The company's focus is on providing the most up-to-date genetic testing and profiling for embryos prior to implantation. Additional information can be found on the company's website by visiting http://www.genembryomics.com.

