/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Minister Hutchings' tour - Newfoundland and Labrador/

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of her tour of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will meet with stakeholders from various local industries and organizations.
Please note that details are subject to change. All times are NT.
The details are as follows:
Date: Monday, July 18, 2022
8:30 am
Minister Hutchings will have breakfast with Krista Freake, Mayor of Lewisporte, to discuss local priorities.
Note:
Closed to media.
10:30 am
Minister Hutchings will visit the Beothuk Interpretation Centre in Boyd's Cove, which features archeological findings and artifacts. During the visit, Minister Hutchings will learn about the history, stories and culture of the Beothuk and pay tribute to the Beothuk people.
Note:
Open to media.
1:40 pm
Minister Hutchings will visit the newly constructed Twillingate Coast Guard station. The station houses a 19-metre Coast Guard lifeboat that provides reliable search and rescue service to those living and working on the northeastern coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Note:
Open to media.
2:50 pm
Minister Hutchings will visit local tourism destination Auk Island Winery in Twillingate. During the tour, the Minister will learn about the winery's products and its benefits to the local community and the Newfoundland and Labrador tourism industry.
Note:
Open to media.
8:30 am
Minister Hutchings will meet with the Gander and Area Chamber of Commerce for a roundtable discussion on current issues facing local businesses and ways to work together to promote growth and opportunities in rural Newfoundland and Labrador.
Note:
Closed to media.
1:00 pm
Minister Hutchings will tour Superior Glove Works Ltd., a family-owned and -operated business that manufactures personal protective equipment in Point Leamington. It is one of the region's biggest employers and produces thousands of gloves each day for workers in all industries.
Note:
Open to media.
2:30 pm
Minister Hutchings will visit the town of Botwood and meet with the Botwood Mural Arts Society. She will then tour the collection of murals throughout Botwood.
Note:
Open to media.
9:05 am
Minister Hutchings will meet with EXCITE Corporation in Grand Falls-Windsor to learn more about the work this organization is doing to close health care accessibility gaps in rural Newfoundland and Labrador.
Note:
Open to media.
Minister Hutchings will be in St. John's for the Atlantic Growth Strategy Leadership Committee along with other federal ministers and provincial premiers to advance inclusive growth in Atlantic Canada through enhanced federal and provincial collaboration.
Note:
The press conference is open to media at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 25.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
